Delivering with pride: How delivery riders are flying the UAE flag across city streets

Delivering with pride: How delivery riders are flying the UA...

UAE

“Everyone looks out for each other”: Talabat riders share how small acts of kindness make the UAE feel like home

For many riders who spoke with Emirates 24|7, carrying the UAE flag on their bikes wasn’t just symbolic — it reflected a deeper sense of pride, safety, and belonging.

Dubai: Flags on bikes. Everywhere.

From balconies and buildings to cars and storefronts, UAE flags appeared everywhere. But perhaps the most moving sight was on the streets: delivery riders, weaving through traffic with the UAE flag flying proudly from their bikes.

The moment gained momentum after His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared an Instagram story showing a Talabat rider carrying the UAE flag during a delivery — a simple yet powerful image that captured the feeling of unity that was visible across the community.

“Following the call by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we were inspired to activate this across Talabat's rider fleet, with flags proudly displayed on bikes throughout the country,” said Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at Talabat UAE.

“The response was truly remarkable; a visible and moving expression of unity, resilience, and national pride on the streets. We are incredibly proud of riders and honoured to be part of a community that comes together so strongly in moments like these,” she added.

Small acts, big meaning

For many riders, this wasn’t just about carrying a flag, it was about what that flag represents. Ismaeel Iqbal, a Pakistani rider working in Dubai, described his experience with quiet sincerity.

“Honestly, it’s been a really amazing experience living here… I feel completely safe here, no matter what’s happening around the region. Living in Dubai makes me feel proud and secure every single day.”

Riders who spoke with Emirates 24|7 also spoke about the kindness they experience every day, which gives them an unshakeable sense of belonging.

Iqbal recalled one moment that stayed with him, when he was new to the job and unsure on Dubai’s roads.

“A Dubai Police officer stepped in, helped me out, and guided me properly. That really meant a lot.”

For Mohammad Furkan, an Indian rider, this sense of safety in the UAE goes beyond systems and infrastructure, with the community coming together whenever there is a challenge.

“Even with everything happening in the region, you still feel secure and at ease all the time,” he said.

“There are so many small but beautiful moments … People stop to help if someone’s car breaks down. During Ramadan, you see people sharing meals. It feels like everyone looks out for each other.”

Those moments, he says, are what make life here “truly unique and rewarding”.

A country that feels like home

For riders like Usman Haider, the UAE represents more than opportunity – it represents stability, dignity, and peace of mind.

“I’m genuinely so grateful for everything the UAE has given me. It’s helped me support my family and build a better future,” he said.

“I feel completely safe and at peace here. Not even for a moment have I felt unsafe — and that means everything.”

That sense of belonging is reinforced daily through the people they meet.

“We experience kindness all the time, especially from Emirati customers,” Haider said.

“Many offer water, homemade food, and ask about our families. It’s such a warm and caring feeling.”

And it is this feeling of belonging that is reflected in the flags that you see being carried around everywhere. One delivery at a time.