DEWA Champions Arabic Language Through Bil Arabi Sponsorship

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is supporting the Bil Arabi initiative, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), as main sponsor. The initiative aims to promote the use of the Arabic language across digital platforms and on social media, while celebrating its cultural and aesthetic richness.



“Based on our social responsibility and commitment to promoting the use of the Arabic language as a rich incubator for thought, culture, identity and knowledge, we support national initiatives that contribute to the advancement of Arabic regionally and globally, and enhance its status among the world's languages. During the Year of Community in the UAE, we are expanding our contribution to building a prosperous society that works with one spirit to achieve its aspirations, preserve its identity and values, and develop cultural identity, especially among younger generations. This will ensure the development of Arab generations that are renewed in thought and knowledge, and proud of their culture, values and heritage. It will also deepen their awareness of the vital role that Arabic plays as a language of innovation and diversity, as well as a bridge of knowledge and communication between cultures and societies,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer highlighted the enduring success of the Bil Arabi initiative since its launch more than a decade ago. The initiative has strengthened the Arabic language’s presence in the digital space and global cultural dialogue. It has also raised awareness of Arabic’s richness, developed effective tools for digital expression and demonstrated its adaptability to the latest developments across all sectors.

HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, expressed appreciation for the strategic partnership forged with DEWA, the main sponsor of the initiative.

“This collaboration represents a qualitative step towards achieving our national vision of strengthening the global presence of the Arabic language as a tool for knowledge and innovation, while also highlighting its linguistic beauty and cultural depth. At MBRF, we believe that the Arabic language is a fundamental carrier of our national identity and legacy. Guided by this belief, we emphasise the importance of promoting its use on the internet and across social media platforms, recognising its effective role in preserving our heritage for future generations and empowering them intellectually and cognitively. The Bil Arabi initiative aims to fulfil this mission through the implementation of qualitative projects that open new horizons of knowledge for Arabic speakers and provide specialised resources for teaching the language, especially to non-Arabic speakers. These efforts will consolidate the language’s presence, increase engagement within digital communities and contribute to enriching Arabic digital content and empowering Arab cultural identity both locally and globally,” said Bin Huwaireb.