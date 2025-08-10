DEWA commissions record number of 11 kV distribution substations in first half of 2025

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) commissioned a record 924 new 11 kV distribution substations across Dubai in the first half of 2025, up from 558 in the same period in 2024, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, has said.

The construction and associated works involved 654,456.30 man-hours, all completed under stringent quality, efficiency and safety standards. Al Tayer stressed that the achievement reflects DEWA’s commitment to strengthen Dubai’s infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand driven by rapid urban, population and economic growth.

“Given that investment in infrastructure is the primary driver of the economy and comprehensive development, we are committed to strengthening the pioneering model established by DEWA in building advanced and comprehensive infrastructure that contributes to achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the adoption of innovation, sustainability, the latest technologies, research and sound scientific planning, the quality and competitiveness of our infrastructure have become among the best in the world, with DEWA ranked first globally in 12 KPIs within its areas of work,” said Al Tayer.

“In 2024, DEWA recorded the world’s lowest electricity transmission and distribution network losses at just 2%, compared to 6%-7% in Europe and the US. DEWA also set a world record for the lowest customer minutes lost, achieving just 0.94 minutes per year, compared to an average of 15 minutes across the European Union,” added Al Tayer.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said there were now 62 33 kV substations and 64,084 medium voltage (11 kV and 6.6 kV) substations in service.