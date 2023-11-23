2.28 PM Friday, 24 November 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:21 06:38 12:08 15:09 17:32 18:50
24 November 2023
Advanced
Home

DGHR announces UAE National Day holiday for Dubai Government employees

Published
By E247

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced that the official public holiday for Dubai government employees on the occasion of the 52nd UAE National Day will begin on Saturday, 2 December and extend until Monday, 4 December, 2023. Work will resume on Tuesday, 5 December, 2023.

The Department said that remote work will be implemented on Friday, 1 December, with exceptions made for roles that require physical presence in the office.


Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 24 November 2023 10:22