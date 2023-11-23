DGHR announces UAE National Day holiday for Dubai Government employees

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced that the official public holiday for Dubai government employees on the occasion of the 52nd UAE National Day will begin on Saturday, 2 December and extend until Monday, 4 December, 2023. Work will resume on Tuesday, 5 December, 2023.



The Department said that remote work will be implemented on Friday, 1 December, with exceptions made for roles that require physical presence in the office.







