DGHR Signs MoU with SHL to Launch Talent Intelligence Training Program for 100 HR Professionals within Dubai Government

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SHL to enhance the capabilities of Human Resources Professionals within Dubai Government and equip them with the essential skills to effectively manage and develop talent in line with the best international practices.

The collaboration comes as part of DGHR’s ongoing effort to elevate talent management methodologies, equipping government professionals with the skills needed to navigate future challenges. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and a sustainable economy.

The partnership also supports the UAE’s national strategy for talent attraction and retention, ensuring the availability of skilled professionals in key sectors, further advancing the knowledge-based economy and cementing the UAE’s reputation as a prime destination for global talent.

H.E. Muna Buhumaid, CEO of Future Resources Sector at DGHR, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in developing government talent in line with international best practices. She stated: "Investing in human capital remains a key strategic priority for Dubai’s government. This collaboration reflects the Department’s unwavering dedication to equipping HR professionals with advanced skills that will enhance their ability to attract, manage, and retain top talent—contributing to Dubai’s ambitious vision for government excellence."

SHL, a global leader in talent management solutions, reaffirmed its commitment to providing expertise in talent development and management technology. With over 40 years of experience in scientific research, rigorous validation studies, and extensive practical applications, SHL will deliver flexible and innovative solutions tailored to enhance government workforce capabilities. The company will also provide cutting-edge tools and technologies designed to empower employees to achieve peak performance in line with international standards, ultimately strengthening institutional efficiency and innovation within government entities.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Farid, Managing Director of SHL Middle East, said: "As we celebrate 20 years of SHL’s presence in the UAE, we are proud to collaborate with DGHR in launching the largest training program for 100 HR professionals across Dubai government entities. This initiative aims to equip HR professionals with the latest skills in talent management and intelligence, preparing them to build and sustain a future-ready workforce."

He added: "Organizations that invest in their people today are not only preparing for tomorrow but securing their place in the future economy. At SHL, we are honored to contribute to this journey, working alongside DGHR to develop agile, innovative, and adaptable HR professionals."

The partnership between DGHR and SHL exemplifies the shared commitment of both parties to advancing HR capabilities through training programs and preparing a new generation of specialists who are well-equipped to enhance the government performance and improve the quality of services.

