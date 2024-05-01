Distance learning will be implemented in all private schools in Ajman on Thursday and Friday

The Private Education Coordination Office in the Emirate of Ajman has announced the activation of distance learning in all private schools in the Emirate on Thursday and Friday, May 2nd and 3rd.

The Emirates Schools Establishment has announced the application of the distance learning system for all government schools in the country on Thursday and Friday, May 2nd and 3rd, 2024, due to expected weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the local team for emergency management and disasters in Sharjah has decided to activate distance learning in all schools and higher education institutions in the Emirate, with the suspension of all competitions and sports activities organized by the Sharjah Sports Council, and the closure of all parks on Thursday and Friday, May 2nd and 3rd.

Yesterday, the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the activation of the distance learning system for all private schools in the Emirate on Thursday and Friday, May 2nd and 3rd, 2024, due to the expected weather conditions in the Emirate, ensuring the safety of all students, which is a top priority in all circumstances, as well as the safety of all employees in those schools.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has emphasized raising the level of readiness and preparedness of the national system to deal with the weather conditions affecting the country, in order to ensure the effectiveness of the response and provide necessary support at both the national and local levels.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

