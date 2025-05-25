DLD launches MENA’s first tokenised real estate project through ‘Prypco Mint’ platform

In a landmark move that reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the real estate sector and harnesses cutting-edge technologies to advance property investment, Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched the region’s first tokenised real estate investment project through the ‘Prypco Mint’ platform.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Prypco, in collaboration with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) through the Real Estate Sandbox. Zand Digital Bank has been appointed as the banking partner for the project’s pilot phase, positioning Dubai as the first city in the MENA region to adopt a licensed platform for real estate tokenisation.

Dubai Land Department has officially launched the pilot phase of investment in tokenized real estate, marking the activation of the digital platform mint.prypco.com. The platform enables users to generate returns and own a share in a prime real estate project in Dubai. Currently available exclusively to UAE ID holders, the platform is set to expand globally in the near future, with additional platforms to be integrated in later phases, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation in tokenized real estate.

The project offers individuals innovative investment opportunities through the purchase of tokenized shares in ready-to-own properties in Dubai, starting from just AED 2,000. All transactions are carried out exclusively in UAE Dirhams, with no use of cryptocurrencies during the pilot phase. Through the platform, investors can access comprehensive property details, ranging from pricing, risk factors, and technical specifications to the minimum investment required, ensuring full transparency and informed decision-making.

This initiative stems from a strategic partnership agreement between Dubai Land Department, Prypco, and Ctrl Alt Solutions, aimed at developing an innovative regulatory and operational framework for real estate tokenization. The partnership focuses on strengthening legislation, promoting knowledge, attracting specialised asset tokenization companies, and supporting innovation while safeguarding investor rights. As the market continues to evolve, tokenized assets are projected to represent up to 7% of Dubai’s real estate market by 2033, equating to a value of AED 60 billion (USD 16 billion). Prypco Mint is poised to be the cornerstone of this transformation.

The real estate tokenisation project is jointly managed by Dubai Land Department, as the regulator of physical real estate assets, and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), as the regulatory body for digital assets. This collaboration ensures an integrated and transparent regulatory framework for this new and innovative model of property investment.

In the current phase, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates plays a pivotal role in overseeing the opening of corporate accounts linked to real estate tokenization through the Client Money Account (CMA) system. This dedicated banking structure is designed to safeguard investor funds. Under this system, investors’ funds are deposited into the CMA and are not transferred to the tokenization company until the purchase process is fully completed, enhancing security and ensuring maximum transparency.

This project comes as part of the DLD’s efforts to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in this vital sector by strengthening partnerships with the private sector and attracting innovative international companies. It is also aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, which seeks to drive transformational projects that position Dubai as the world’s best city to live and work in, through a fully integrated digital economy that enhances the emirate’s position as a global hub for smart real estate investment.

The project’s initial phase is exclusively limited to ready-to-own properties, and tokenisation is permitted only through companies licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. Dubai Land Department is responsible for reviewing and validating the fairness of property pricing before any listing is approved on the platform. The pilot phase includes two authorized companies, Prypco and Ctrl Alt with plans to open the market to additional qualified firms in the future, supporting the growth of this emerging sector.

Investors will benefit from both rental income and capital appreciation resulting from the property’s appreciation, while holding a legally documented ownership share issued by Dubai Land Department—ensuring a transparent and secure investment experience without the complexities of traditional property management.

This project is part of the Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative (REES) previously launched by Dubai Land Department, which aims to position Dubai on the global map for PropTech and artificial intelligence. The initiative fosters a flexible legislative environment and encourages the attraction of talent and startups in this vital sector, further enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness.

