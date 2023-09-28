DMI announces comprehensive development plan for its news, television and digital sectors

Mohammed Al Mulla: DMI’s new initiatives align with the vision and directives of Ahmed bin Mohammed for the positive transformation of the media sector in the UAE and the region

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to further develop the media sector in Dubai and support the growth of the media and creative sectors in the Arab world, Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) has revealed details of a comprehensive plan to realise its new strategy.



Details of various initiatives that form part of the plan were revealed at a press conference held by DMI at the 21st Arab Media Forum in Dubai. To be implemented in the coming months, the plan seeks to enhance DMI’s professional, human, technical and infrastructure capabilities.



In his speech at the press conference, His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of DMI, said the initiatives align with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for the positive transformation of the media sector in the UAE and the region. The new plan places the highest importance on investing in human resources, empowering young media professionals, and enhancing their role in development.



The new initiatives seek to enhance the next generation’s participation in shaping the media of the future and giving them more influential leadership roles. He highlighted DMI’s commitment to disseminating high-quality content about Dubai globally, while preserving local and Arab values.



The new plan will encompass all media platforms as part of the organisation’s commitment to fostering the production of high-quality content and raising Dubai's stature as the region’s pre-eminent economic and media hub. The strategy also envisages transforming DMI into a leader in Arab content production and a pioneer in deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in media.



The CEO of DMI also announced the launch of the Dubai Media Academy aimed at fostering skills and guiding the youth towards fulfilling media careers. The Academy is poised to open new educational avenues and promote academic and professional training. Apart from preparing graduates for tomorrow’s media industry, the Academy seeks to raise standards of academic expertise and specialised media research in the UAE.



DMI also announced the launch of several other strategic initiatives to revitalise the media landscape in Dubai. The press conference also announced the establishment of the Dubai Media Studios for Creative Production, which aims to support emerging talent and content creators and foster collaboration and job creation in the creative sector.



The company is also launching a dedicated events company to organise popular art and music programmes that will be broadcast regionally, with the aim of enhancing creativity and cultural appreciation in society.



Salem Belyouha, Chief Content Officer of DMI, said: “The next phase of DMI’s growth will see it increasingly focusing on developing creative content This effort is being driven by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed’s vision to establish Dubai as a major hub for content production in the Arab world.



Belyouha said DMI’s plan has placed a special focus on developing economy-related content, which will support Dubai's growth as a major global financial and economic centre. The drive to enhance the quality of economy-related content supports the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to establish the emirate as the best city to live, work and visit and the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate Dubai's position as one of the world’s top three cities, he added.



Khadija Al Marzouqi, Director of Digital Media at DMI, said the organisation’s digital capabilities are being enhanced to diversify content streams in a way that reflects Dubai's cultural and social diversity and its emergence as a global metropolis. As part of this objective, DMI seeks to attract distinguished Emirati and Arab media personalities and position Dubai TV as a preferred channel for regional audiences with varied high-quality programming.



Sarah Al Jarman, General Manager of TV Channels and Radio at DMI, highlighted the organisation’s plans to introduce new media personalities to its television channels. Sama Dubai TV will continue to enhance its coverage of local affairs and the UAE’s rich cultural heritage, by developing a variety of new programmes.



DMI’s new plan seeks to develop a deep pool of Emirati and Arab media talent in line with the organisation’s new goals. Dubai TV aims to serve as a global window to discover Dubai’s achievements and architectural landmarks. The channel aims to establish itself as a preferred source for television programming among regional audiences.



Ahmed Abdullah, the Senior Programmes Manager at Dubai TV, stated that the new programmes will feature renowned Emirati and Arab media personalities, with the objective of establishing Dubai TV as the best option for viewers seeking diverse content.



Saud Al Derbi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan newspaper, highlighted DMI’s holistic development vision aimed at revitalising Dubai’s news media and enhancing its competitiveness. He highlighted DMI’s plan to feature prominent writers from the Arab world, especially economic analysts and commentators.



Reem Al Marri, Director of the News Centre at DMI said the organisation’s new plan seeks to transform Dubai’s news media sector with a focus on ensuring balanced and comprehensive reporting to solidify DMI’s reputation as a credible source of news and raising Dubai's stature in the global news media landscape.



Emarat Al Youm newspaper will continue to focus on local affairs in its unique style, with a versatile approach towards covering topics that touch people's lives. The newspaper seeks to convey an accurate image of Dubai’s developments across economic, cultural, art and sports sectors.



Mona Busamra, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm newspaper, spoke about the exciting phase of transformation in Dubai’s news media sector. She emphasised DMI’s commitment to providing high-quality journalistic content and enriching its content with the contributions of eminent Arab writers and creatives.



Reem Alieh, Director of Brand Management, DMI, said the organisation’s transformation will be reflected in a revitalised corporate brand identity. This branding overhaul is part of a concerted effort to present a multifaceted, dynamic image that is aligned with the innovation and technological advancement taking place within the media landscape of Dubai.





