Drone Delivery Service Begins in Dubai's Nad Al Sheba

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department Launch Smart and Sustainable Drone Delivery Route with Keeta Drone.

In a pioneering step toward redefining the concept of urban delivery, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and operator Keeta Drone, has officially launched a new drone delivery route in the Nad Al Sheba area. The service will enable drones to deliver food orders from restaurants and cafés located in Nad Al Sheba Avenue Mall to residents in the area, with the delivery landing point located at Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque.



This launch marks a new milestone in Dubai’s journey to strengthen its position as a global capital for smart transportation and advanced aerial logistics services. His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, officially launched the route by overseeing the first drone delivery in Nad Al Sheba, in the presence of senior officials from various government entities and stakeholders in Dubai, including His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; His Excellency Badr Bu Hanad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis; and His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren and Mr. Sayed Ismail Mohammed Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of the Corporate Support Services Sector in Dubai Municipality.



“This initiative reflects Dubai’s leadership in embracing innovation that enhances everyday life. Keeta Drone has pioneered this technology, and we look forward to seeing drone delivery become an everyday reality across the city,” said H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

“By enabling smart delivery corridors, we are shaping a sustainable and technology-driven future for Dubai.”



For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said: “This collaboration represents a qualitative step in the path of integration between the public and private sectors to support Dubai’s smart transformation goals. It embodies the city’s pioneering approach to leveraging technology in serving people and improving their quality of life. Choosing Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque as the launch point for this project reflects a forward-looking vision that extends the role of mosques in sustainable community development. It highlights their status as vital facilities that serve people and keep pace with modern needs. We affirm IACAD’s continuous commitment to supporting innovative national initiatives that bridge religious values with technological advancement, contributing to the leadership’s vision of making Dubai a global model of balanced development that unites authenticity and progress.”

Drone Delivery, in Nad al Sheba Community



Keeta Drone currently operates 4 routes in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The Nad Al Sheba route is a key expansion within Keeta Drone’s UAE network, connecting residential and commercial zones through fast, contactless, and eco-friendly deliveries. Operated under the regulatory framework of DCAA, the initiative demonstrates how public-private partnerships can transform urban logistics while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.



Keeta Drone, General Manager Junwei Yang “Keeta Drone extends its sincere appreciation to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority for its continuous support in launching this new route, and to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department for hosting the drone port location. This milestone marks the beginning of our commercial operations and the expansion of drone delivery routes across Dubai’s communities. This route represents not just technological progress, but also Dubai’s vision for smarter, faster, and greener cities.”