Drug Seizures by Abu Dhabi Customs Valued at 170 Million Dirhams Since 2019

On the occasion of the “International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, which falls on June 26th of every year, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs revealed that it has recorded 4,663 cases of drug seizures in all customs ports of the Emirate since the beginning of 2019 until the end of May of the current year. The estimated value of these seizures reached more than 170 million dirhams, including 1.7 million grams of narcotics and prohibited substances, of which approximately 1.5 million grams were heroin, in addition to 519 thousand narcotic pills, including nearly 175 thousand Captagon pills.

His Excellency Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, stated that Abu Dhabi Customs prioritizes ensuring the protection of society from the dangers and risks of drugs by performing its vital role as the first line of defense for the security and safety of the community, in parallel with its efforts to facilitate legitimate trade across all ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi according to existing laws and regulations. He pointed out that the General Administration is intensifying its efforts by working within an integrated system in cooperation with strategic partners in inspection and examination operations for prohibited and restricted substances, as well as coordination and monitoring of wanted individuals.

He added that Abu Dhabi Customs continuously seeks to develop its capabilities and efficiencies in inspection operations by equipping customs centers with the latest global and innovative inspection technologies and devices. The administration currently owns 54 advanced inspection devices distributed across customs ports and is working on adding 29 new devices to enhance the efficiency of border crossings and improve traffic flow.

These modern devices utilize artificial intelligence and advanced technology in their operation, and are capable of detecting a wide range of substances, achieving high rates of scanning and analysis, and contributing to safe and effective border screening.

His Excellency explained that Abu Dhabi Customs attaches utmost importance to developing the capabilities of customs inspectors by enrolling them in intensive, specialized training courses in security fields in coordination and cooperation with strategic partners. This aims to enhance their practical and scientific competencies in detecting smuggling attempts and professionally dealing with them, especially innovative smuggling methods and training in reading body language to uncover smugglers' tricks. This contributes to strengthening the security system at border crossings. He noted that the General Administration organized 72 training courses, benefiting 2,264 people during 2022 until the end of May 2023.

