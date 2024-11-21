Dubai Airports welcomes travellers with special stamp featuring ‘Zayed and Rashid’ logo

In a tribute to the nation’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Dubai Airports and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) are welcoming travellers arriving in the emirate with a special stamp featuring the ‘Zayed and Rashid’ logo.

The initiative is part of the ‘#ZayedAndRashid campaign launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Launched in collaboration with 53 government, semi-government, and private sector entities, the Campaign celebrates the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, whose vision and efforts laid the foundation for a nation that has become a global beacon for innovation, prosperity, and happiness.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s month-long national festivities, which began on 3 November with UAE Flag Day and will culminate on 2 December with Eid Al Etihad. The commemorative stamp reflects deep gratitude for the visionary leadership of the UAE’s Founding Fathers and honours their immeasurable contributions to the nation’s progress.

Due to the rise in traveller numbers this December, visitors will have their passports stamped with the #ZayedAndRashid logo until 31 December.

The #ZayedAndRashid campaign embodies the values of unity and patriotism, offering citizens and visitors a reflection on the remarkable journey that has positioned the UAE as a global leader. Through a range of events, activities, and initiatives, the Campaign aims to instill pride in the nation’s accomplishments while nurturing a deep sense of connection and loyalty to its leadership.

Key initiatives launched under the umbrella of the Campaign include the Flag Garden and an iconic mural displayed on the façade of The Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre, both featuring images of the Founding Fathers. The Campaign’s initiatives, supported by contributions from various public and private entities, underscore a shared commitment to honouring the nation’s foundational values.

Running until 2 December, the Campaign features a diverse array of celebratory events and activations across Dubai that highlight the city’s historic achievements and cultural diversity while offering visitors a unique insight into the country’s rich heritage.

