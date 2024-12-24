Dubai announces comprehensive security plan for 2025 New Year's Eve celebrations

- Plan covers fireworks displays at 36 locations

The Events Security Committee in Dubai has confirmed its comprehensive preparations to ensure the safety and security of the 2025 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Building on the success of last year’s plan, the emirate will once again be divided into four operational sectors—North, Central, West, and Maritime—to streamline safety measures and enhance public services in collaboration with strategic partners.

The committee, in coordination with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, has also arranged dedicated viewing areas for workers.

These zones will feature large screens and meal services, allowing workers to enjoy the celebrations, including the fireworks, safely and conveniently while reducing the need for movement to crowded event locations.

Event overview and deployment

The 2025 celebrations will feature fireworks displays at 36 locations across Dubai. Key sites include Burj Khalifa; Global Village; Bab Al Shams Desert Resort; Atlantis The Royal; Al Marmoom Oasis; Expo City; Dubai Frame; and Dubai Design District, among others.

To ensure safety, Dubai Police will deploy 8,530 officers and 1,145 patrols, supported by 33 marine rescue boats, Civil Defence vehicles, and ambulances. Six mobile operations rooms will monitor activities across the emirate.

Dedicated tents will be set up in Downtown Dubai, offering:

• Lost and found services

• First aid

• Logistical support

• Assistance for lost children

• Guidance for visitors

Security plan announcement

During a press conference held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai officials announced the comprehensive security, organisational, and service plans for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

The press conference was attended by His Excellency Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; His Excellency Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations and Chair of the Events Security Committee; His Excellency Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; His Excellency Expert Major General Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue, Dubai Civil Defence; Hussain Al Banna, Executive Director, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Adel Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Dubai Municipality; and representatives from 55 government and private entities.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri commended the 55 entities' collaborative efforts, highlighting their unified and coordinated approach to delivering the highest levels of safety. He emphasised that preparatory measures included coordination meetings, tabletop exercises, and on-site inspections at the 36 event locations.

He further noted the success of dividing the emirate into operational sectors in 2024 and confirmed this strategy will continue.

• North Sector: includes four event locations

• Central Sector: covers nine locations

• West Sector: comprises 23 locations

• Maritime Sector: ensures safety at all coastal and water-based events

Major General Al Mansouri added that six mobile operation rooms will provide additional support, ensuring seamless communication between entities.

Public Appeal

Major General Al Mansouri urged the public to cooperate with Dubai Police, follow traffic instructions, and avoid congested areas. Emergency and non-emergency reports can be made via the toll-free numbers 999 and 901, respectively.

Public Transport

Hussain Al Banna detailed the RTA's traffic and transport plan, especially for the Burj Khalifa area:

Traffic Management

Road Closures:

• Al Asayel Street from Oud Metha Road to Burj Khalifa: from 4:00 PM

• Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street: from 4:00 PM, depending on parking availability

• Lower Financial Centre Street: from 4:00 PM

• Upper Financial Centre Street and Al Sukook Street: from 8:00 PM

• Public Advisory: Guests with bookings in the area must arrive before 4:00 PM.

Metro and tram services

• Dubai Metro (Red and Green lines) will operate continuously for 43 hours from 5:00 AM on 31 December 2024 until midnight on 1 January 2025.

Shuttle Services and Parking

• 260 buses (20 double-deckers, 240 standard) will transport guests to key locations.

• Additional parking (900 spaces) will be available at Al Wasl Club (500) and Al Jaffiliya (400), with shuttle buses running from 3:00 PM.

Crowd management

Traffic lights near major areas will be monitored in real-time, and pedestrian routes to buses and metro stations will be clearly marked. Smart screens will alert drivers about road closures and alternative routes.

Dubai Municipality measures

Adel Al Marzouqi confirmed Dubai Municipality's preparedness, with the deployment of 2,776 staff, including 242 supervisors and 2,534 sanitation workers, supported by 246 vehicles. The plan focuses on public health, food safety, and the cleanliness of public spaces.

• Food Safety: Inspections will be conducted at malls, hotels, restaurants, and public event sites.

• Park and Beach Management: Special teams will secure public parks, recreational areas, and beaches, with lifeguards on duty, particularly at night.

• Waste Management: Round-the-clock operations will ensure cleanliness at event sites.

Dubai Civil Defence preparedness

Major General Ali Hassan Al Mutawa announced the deployment of 1,097 firefighters and 123 advanced vehicles across five sectors. Inspections of 257 critical facilities have ensured compliance with safety standards.

Dubai Civil Defence will send 500,000 safety messages to attendees via SMS and has urged the public to comply with safety guidelines.

Ambulance services

Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar detailed Dubai Ambulance's exceptional readiness, including 224 emergency points and 593 paramedics. Strategic deployment covers key areas like Dubai Mall, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, and Hatta. Resources deployed include:

• Five marine rescue boats

• Seven ambulances at Dubai Mall

• 19 ambulances and 38 paramedics near Burj Khalifa

Volunteer Programme: 42 trained volunteers will support medical teams in handling minor cases.

Public guidance includes carrying necessary medications and contacting 998 or the Dubai Ambulance app in case of emergencies.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, stated: "As Dubai prepares to welcome the new year, Dubai Police and our key partners have stepped up the measures to deliver unmatched security and services during this global event. Over the years, our accumulated expertise has set benchmarks in event management, aligning with Dubai's position as a leader in hosting world-class celebrations."

Al Marri called for public cooperation, adherence to guidelines, and the immediate reporting of suspicious behaviour to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve for all.

