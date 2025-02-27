9.51 PM Thursday, 27 February 2025
27 February 2025
Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughout Ramadan

Published
By E247

: In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and as part of His Highness's commitment to strengthening family bonds during the Holy Month of Ramadan, private school students in the emirate will have the option of remote learning on Fridays throughout Ramadan.
Students with mandatory in-person examinations on Fridays are exempt from this arrangement. Additionally, schools are encouraged to accommodate families for whom remote learning may not be suitable by allowing students to attend classes in person if needed.

 

