Dubai Association Centre Conference set to return in 2024

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the industry-defining Dubai Association Centre Conference is set to return for its fourth edition from 27 to 28 February 2024 under the theme ‘Value amplified: Associations empowering change’.

Reflecting Dubai’s continued growth as a global association hub, the conference will once again provide a powerful platform for sector leaders and experts from around the world to come together and consolidate the pivotal role associations play in not only serving the needs and aspirations of their members, but also as agents of positive change within their communities and wider societies.

The event will also aid Dubai’s strategy to attract more businesses and foreign direct investments as part of the Dubai Economic Agenda – D33. One of the priorities of the D33 is to firmly place Dubai in the top three of urban economies globally while doubling the size of its economy in a decade. It also envisages increasing private sector investment from AED790 billion in the past decade to AED1 trillion by 2033.

Organised by the Dubai Association Centre and taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, the 2024 edition of the conference will explore innovative strategies, best practices, and collaborative approaches to create tangible and lasting value for communities and societies. Targeted at association executives and stakeholders who play a crucial role in leadership and management, including government officials and strategic partners, the conference aims to contribute to the immediate civic, economic and social development of the region.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, said: “Through the Dubai Association Centre Conference, the city has consistently demonstrated a commitment to not only developing a vibrant association community here, but also offering a platform to navigate change and forge new paths for the sector globally.

As Dubai’s own economy continues to evolve to meet the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda – D33 – the city will provide an ideal setting to explore the theme around empowering change, and we look forward to once again welcoming global leaders and experts, as well as stakeholders from across the region, to embrace a collaborative spirit. The conference will also once again provide associations from around the world with the opportunity to discover the competitive advantages of Dubai, allowing them to grow their memberships and expand their reach in the Middle East and beyond.”

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The Dubai Association Centre Conference creates a valuable platform for dialogue and knowledge sharing for associations interested in exploring opportunities for expansion across the Middle East. These organisations play a vital role in promoting innovation and driving the development of knowledge-based economies around the world. As a leading global hub for business, trade, and investment, Dubai’s strategic location and competitive advantages position the emirate as an ideal venue for this important event, which enables associations to connect with key stakeholders from the public and private sectors and paves the way for sustainable economic and social development.”

Among the topics explored at the conference will be the implication of artificial intelligence for association executives, strategies for attracting and retaining members, dealing with disruptions, and legacy and community-building. Building on previous editions, the programme will also place a strong focus on interactive sessions and open dialogue, ensuring high levels of participation by all delegates. Details of the exciting speaker line-up are set to be announced over the coming months.

The Dubai Association Conference is the flagship event of the Dubai Association Centre (DAC), which was established in 2014 as a joint initiative of Dubai Chambers, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to support and license regional and international associations in setting up an office or chapter in Dubai.

DAC opened its state-of-the-art offices in One Central, DWTC, in December 2019, providing a collaborative environment for registered associations. Previous editions of the Dubai Association Conference have explored key themes and priorities such as ‘Building a community’, and ‘Driving change: The societal impact of associations’.

Visit www.dubaiassociationconference.com for more details and to register interest in attending

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.