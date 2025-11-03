Dubai- Based Foundation Restarts AED 43 Million Food Aid to Gaza

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has announced the resumption of food aid deliveries worth AED 43 million to the Gaza Strip, in partnership with the UN World Food Programme (WFP). New convoys are transporting essential food supplies and relief parcels for the most vulnerable families.



The aid deliveries resumed as soon as Gaza’s border crossings were opened, and are part of the UAE's ongoing support for the people of Gaza by land, sea, and air. This effort is also a continuation of MBRGI commitment, announced in January 2024, to contribute AED 43 million (USD 11.7 million) in direct food aid, in partnership with the WFP, to benefit one million people in the Gaza Strip.



The January 2024 announcement of food aid is the latest in a long-standing legacy of giving. In 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed MBRGI to provide AED 50 million in urgent aid to the Palestinian people. Separately, Dubai Humanitarian delivered an urgent relief shipment to the Gaza Strip via Egypt's El Arish port in September 2024, comprising 71.6 tons of essential medical supplies.



Additionally, MBRGI pledged approximately AED 37 million (USD 10 million) to support Gaza's health sector in January 2024. The funds are designated for essential medical supplies, prioritising the needs of children.



Samer AbdelJaber, WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, said: “The partnership between MBRGI and WFP embodies a shared commitment to providing food assistance and alleviating suffering for communities worldwide. This is clearly demonstrated today in our joint efforts to support the people of Gaza and offer them hope. These actions underscore MBRGI's dedication to making a real difference in Gaza and reinforcing its strategic partnership with WFP.”



Ambitious programmes

MBRGI, the region's largest foundation of its kind, spent over AED 2.2 billion, benefiting approximately 149 million people in 118 countries in 2024. These efforts fall under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.



Within the Humanitarian Aid & Relief pillar, MBRGI’s spending surpassed AED 944 million, reaching more than 37 million people worldwide.



Launched in 2015, MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions. It aims to tackle pressing global challenges, and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities by spreading education, combating poverty and disease, and promoting tolerance.