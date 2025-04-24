Dubai Civil Defense Organizes the 10th Cycle of the “UAE Fire and Safety Forum”

Under the patronage of His Excellency Lieutenant General\Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, and Chairman of the Emirates Association for the Talented, the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense organized the 10th cycle of the “UAE Fire and Safety Forum” under the slogan “Safety and Innovation.”

The forum witnessed the participation of government entities, international civil defense officials, strategic partners, and companies operating in specialized fields from around the world.

The forum is considered one of the most distinguished regional events in the field of safety and fire prevention. It showcases the latest regional and international cutting-edge innovations, best practices, and experiences. It also highlights global trends in the use of artificial intelligence in the field of fire safety, as specialized companies presented their most prominent innovations and services through the exhibition accompanying the forum.

His Excellency \ Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, affirmed during the forumwhere the Dubai Civil Defense Innovation Strategy was launched that:

“This cycle of the UAE Fire and Safety Forum reflects the vision of our wise leadership to achieve global excellence in the fields of safety and security. It also aligns with the national direction to support and empower talents, while enhancing competitiveness in innovation.”

On the sidelines of the forum, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, the Emirates Association for the Talented, and the National Company for Fire Fighting Equipment Manufacturing (NAFFCO). The MoU reflects the parties' shared commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, reinforcing innovation as a cultural value, and aligning with strategic directives to nurture creative abilities, support talented individuals, and celebrate exceptional achievements in the emirate.

This initiative further supports the vision of the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense to make Dubai the safest city in the world in protecting lives and property by empowering and supporting talent in the field of safety and prevention.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.