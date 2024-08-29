Dubai Crown Prince commends students selected for the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme

- His Highness: Dubai continues to shape its future by nurturing and investing in exceptional talent - “Through this initiative, we are developing the next generation of leaders who will contribute to the comprehensive development of our city”

- Launched as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, with an endowment of AED 1.1 billion, the initiative will provide 100 scholarships annually to Emirati students accepted to top universities around the world

- Best-performing Emirati high school students and Ruler’s Court Higher Education Scholarship recipients also felicitated

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated the first cohort of scholars selected for the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme in its inaugural year. His Highness emphasised that the programme embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to invest in people to achieve real and sustainable development, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the Emirati students selected under the scholarship programme for the 2024-25 academic year during an orientation session held today at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Dubai. “Today marks the beginning of a new journey for a group of exceptional students who will pursue their higher education at world-renowned universities through the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Driven by the ambition and dedication of our students, Dubai continues to shape its future by nurturing and investing in exceptional talent,” His Highness said.

“After meeting with the scholars and the 2023-24 cohort of Emirati Top Achievers, I am confident that the future of our emirate is in good hands. The dreams and aspirations of our scholars align with Dubai’s bold vision, and I am certain they will play a vital role in Dubai’s continued growth and success. Through this scholarship programme, we are developing the next generation of leaders who will contribute to the comprehensive development of our city, and we will ensure that every student receives the support and guidance needed to excel at every step.”

The event was also attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the HH The Dubai Ruler’s Court; His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; and Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Top Achievers programme

The event also honoured 40 top-performing high school graduates from both public and private schools across various curricula under the Top Achievers programme. Additionally, it celebrated the 2024 graduating class of the Ruler’s Court Higher Education Scholarship, which recognises outstanding Emirati high school graduates and covers various academic disciplines.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “We congratulate all our top-performing high school graduates from both public and private schools, as well as their parents. I have full confidence in their ability to continue their journey of excellence and achievement, contributing to a bright future for themselves and their country.”

Addressing the students, His Highness added: “I encourage you to keep pursuing knowledge and lifelong learning to build your capacities and achieve accomplishments that will benefit both our community and the world.”

His Highness also met with parents of the students during the event and praised their efforts in raising a generation of ambitious young Emiratis capable of competing globally and shaping the future of the UAE. He emphasised that building and developing the skills of Emirati talents is an integral part of Dubai’s strategy to enhance the emirate’s human capital, supported by an outstanding education system that nurtures Emirati talent in line with Dubai’s economic priorities.

Comprehensive backing

HE Aisha Miran, who chairs the scholarship programme’s steering committee, said: “Guided by the vision and directives of our leadership, and as part of the Dubai Plan and its economic and social agendas, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme aims to empower exceptional Emirati talent, build their capabilities, and enhance their leadership skills. We congratulate this distinguished cohort of high school graduates from both public and private schools who have been selected for the programme.”

She added: “The diverse academic specialisations the students have chosen, along with their choice of and admissions into top universities globally, reflect their commitment to excellence and their drive to shape a brighter and more prosperous future for their nation across all sectors. The programme’s steering committee, in collaboration with our partners, will ensure that these scholars receive continued support and mentorship throughout their academic journey. We are confident that this cohort will be a valuable addition to Dubai’s Emirati talent pool, strengthening the emirate’s global leadership position and helping to achieve its ambitious future goals.”

A total of 321 students applied for the scholarship programme in its inaugural year. The first cohort of scholars was selected by the programme’s steering committee following a rigorous evaluation process, which took into consideration their academic performance, the global rankings of the universities they applied to, and how their chosen academic disciplines align with Dubai’s future goals and economic priorities.

The selected students will attend 30 universities in the UAE and abroad. They will pursue 35 academic disciplines including engineering, information technology, business administration, health sciences, and the arts.

Unified scholarship policy

The steering committee oversees the programme’s vision, objectives, and strategic plan. It also approves a unified scholarship policy for the entire emirate, sets the programme’s budget and financial plan, and establishes subcommittees with clear mandates and operational processes.

HE Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, the Vice Chairman of the steering committee, said: “The launch of this programme marks a significant step in shaping the future of Emirati youth and strengthening the capabilities that will drive Dubai’s growth and development. We are committed to supporting the students, developing their leadership skills, and ensuring Emirati graduates are equipped to excel across all sectors.”

During the orientation event, students were introduced to various services offered under the scholarship programme, in addition to being provided guidance on upcoming phases of their academic journey.

Partnerships announced

Two partnerships were also announced during the event. The first is between the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme and the Ministry of Education to provide financial and academic services to students studying abroad. The second tie-up, with IDP, will provide university admission services for students wishing to study abroad.

Launched as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, with an endowment of AED 1.1 billion, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme will provide 100 scholarships annually to Emirati students who are accepted to top universities around the world.

The scholarship is open to outstanding Emirati students who have graduated from public and private schools in the UAE, and will cover tuition fees, living expenses, and travel costs. Citizens applying for the scholarship programme must hold a family book from Dubai and should not be in receipt of any other scholarship offers.

More information about the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme is available on the KHDA website and the Emirati section of the Dubai Now app.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.