Dubai Customs empowers Canada in seizing over 547 kg of narcotics, strengthening global efforts against drug smuggling

Dubai Customs takes the lead in the fight against drug smuggling, employing advanced techniques to track suspicious shipments and collaborate with customs administrations worldwide. Their relentless efforts have resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs—over 547 kilograms—discovered in shipping containers originating from an Asian country and destined for Canada.

Dubai Customs' sophisticated systems for tracking suspicious shipments and exchanging vital information with customs authorities across the globe have garnered widespread recognition. Their relentless dedication to combatting cross-border crimes and preventing the illicit trafficking of prohibited substances, both regionally and internationally, serves to safeguard communities from the devastating consequences of drug abuse.

HE Ahmed Mahboub Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized the vital role of Dubai Customs in strengthening bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and friendly nations. Their primary focus is on facilitating smooth trade operations, fostering increased commercial exchange, and collaborating to combat organized crimes. These efforts have earned widespread acclaim from the World Trade Organization, the World Customs Organization and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), further enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness.

Dubai Customs' dedication to excellence is evident in its effective assistance to numerous customs authorities, enabling them to efficiently intercept and prevent drug smuggling attempts. Their unwavering commitment to creating a drug-free society resonates with their mission to protect communities from the harmful effects of illicit substances.

Musabih stated, "We are pleased to have supported Canadian authorities in apprehending this significant quantity of narcotics. We commend the Dubai Customs officers for their exceptional work in intelligence analysis, shipment tracking, and the seamless exchange of information and expertise in all aspects of security and customs operations with various entities."

Dr. Khaled Al Mansouri, Director of Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, emphasizes the paramount importance of combating international crime as a core focus of Dubai Customs. The aim is to bolster the UAE's standing in global security. To this end, the government organization dedicates all its resources and capabilities to safeguarding the global supply chain. With internally developed innovative systems, Dubai Customs effectively analyzes data and monitors high-risk operations, driven by its skilled workforce.

Among its noteworthy intelligent systems is the Risk Engine, which receives valuable insights from multiple channels, encompassing customs data on goods and individuals. The Customs Intelligence Department team at Dubai Customs meticulously analyzes this information to proactively identify risks and intercept suspicious shipments. This streamlined approach expedites the clearance process for legitimate transactions, ensuring exceptional customer service that saves time and effort. Moreover, it upholds trade facilitation while safeguarding society from the perils of smuggling. These efforts align with Dubai Customs' vision of spearheading secure customs practices on a global scale.

At the heart of this endeavor lies the Control Center, a groundbreaking facility in the region and the Arab world. Equipped with cutting-edge systems, the center operates round the clock to monitor customs security operations. Its responsibilities encompass the diligent surveillance of cameras strategically positioned across Dubai's customs outlets, including land, sea, and air ports.

