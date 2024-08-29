Dubai Customs foils an attempt to smuggle over one ton of Pregabalin

Dubai Customs is committed to global leadership in combating smuggling and enhancing economic development by applying the latest customs inspection technologies.

Dubai Customs announced foiling of a large-scale attempt to smuggle a shipment of the drug Pregabalin weighing 1 ton and 100 kilograms, which was hidden in 40 barrels among incoming air cargo shipments using advanced customs systems.

The incident occurred after the shipment arrived at the air cargo terminal, where customs officers reviewed the documents and matched them with the shipment. After thorough monitoring, analyses revealed that the seized substance is listed as a controlled drug in the UAE. The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police was immediately notified, and legal proceedings were initiated against the suspects in the presence of representatives from the relevant departments of Dubai Customs and Dubai Police.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, emphasized that Dubai Customs operates under the strategic vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at transforming Dubai into one of the top three global economic cities while adhering to security and safety standards. He explained that Dubai Customs seeks to achieve this vision by countering smuggling attempts at Dubai's customs ports to promote sustainable economic development and implement its strategy of achieving global leadership in secure customs through the application of best practices in protection using new systems and technologies in customs inspection to detect and thwart smuggling attempts.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, affirmed that Dubai Customs is striving to strike a balance between facilitating trade and protecting society from the dangers of smuggling, adding that the efforts reflect the commitment of customs teams to work tirelessly around the clock without compromising the speed and efficiency of the services provided.

Sultan Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director of Air Cargo Centers Management, highlighted that the security acumen of inspection officers is the result of continuous investments in their training and development, pointing out the importance of effective communication with strategic partners, which has contributed to achieving Dubai Customs' strategic objectives and enhancing its position as a leading global customs administration.

