Dubai Customs Intercepts 234,000 "Tramadol" Pills Concealed in a Shipment of Towels

Dubai Customs has enhanced its crucial role as the primary line of defense for the community's security, safety, and health. In a recent accomplishment, officers at the Sea Customs Centers in Jebel Ali and Tecom successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 234,000 "Tramadol" pills from an Asian country concealed within a shipment of towels. Dubai Customs officers detected various densities and variations in the towel shipment through radiation inspection devices during the examination process.

Dubai Customs is committed to a complex objective, balancing the facilitation of individual and business movements with the protection of the economy and society from prohibited and restricted substances. This involves safeguarding human and economic resources by relying on qualified personnel adhering to the highest quality standards and global norms. The government department emphasizes the development of the capabilities and skills of its human resources through specialized training courses and the provision of the latest equipment, supported by dedicated units within the department.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, highlighted that Dubai has become an international exemplar in addressing drugs, their associated risks, and health hazards. Dubai Customs actively contributes to these efforts by enhancing the capabilities of its human resources, particularly customs officers, in line with the best customs inspection standards. The efficiency of inspection officers is a point of pride, and Dubai strives to expedite customs procedures for commercial shipments to maintain its status as a global hub for legitimate trade.

Dubai Customs employs a comprehensive set of measures and technologies to counter smuggling attempts, beginning with the "Early Warning" system within the Risk Engine, which identifies pre-suspected shipments. Inspection operations utilize various methods, including manual inspection, X-ray detection, and the deployment of customs K9 dog units.

Rashid Al-Dhabbah Al-Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sea Customs Management, affirmed that the effectiveness of Dubai Customs' inspection devices, including those at sea customs centers, reflects the capability to counter smuggling attempts. Despite smugglers employing deceptive methods to evade inspection and enter the UAE through customs outlets, Dubai Customs remains committed to protecting society from the harmful effects of addiction to prohibited drugs. The department focuses on training and equipping its staff with advanced technologies to detect smuggling attempts, irrespective of the diverse methods employed by smugglers.

