Dubai Customs Launches 11 Diverse Community Initiatives during Ramadan

Dubai Customs remains dedicated to backing its voluntary and community endeavors throughout Ramadan, catering to diverse societal groups and its workforce. The department consistently amplifies its efforts and sustains its Ramadan campaign annually, launching 11 community initiatives during the holy month.

Across Ramadan, Dubai Customs orchestrates a range of activities and charitable projects, addressing various aspects of social responsibility and volunteerism it upholds. Targeting needy families, elderly citizens, laborers, clients, orphans, and featuring special engagements for employees, these initiatives embody the department's commitment to societal welfare.

Dubai Customs' Ramadan events are known for their inclusivity, starting with the volunteer team's distribution of iftar meals to road users, now extended to include elderly citizens in collaboration with Dhakar Club. These activities aim to foster dialogue and honor the significant contributions of elderly citizens to society.

In addition to sustained charity efforts, initiatives include distributing 30,000 meals during Ramadan, organizing Ramadan suhoor for clients, daily prizes on Sama Dubai channel's "Mandous" program, hosting collective iftars for new Muslims with the Islamic Information Center, and arranging religious lectures throughout Ramadan.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Customs, highlights the department's strategic commitment to supporting community initiatives, aiming to reinforce values of benevolence and social responsibility comprehensively. With 175 initiatives executed in the past year, benefiting 238,000 individuals from all segments of society, Dubai Customs has emerged as a leader in implementing diverse community initiatives, achieving a remarkable 98% community happiness rate, as per a comprehensive study conducted across all segments.

