Dubai Customs Seizes 26,000 Units of Restricted Eye Medication in Smuggling Crackdowns

Dubai Customs has successfully intercepted a sequence of smuggling attempts involving a restricted eye drop medication transported by travelers from Asia. This drug, classified as a controlled substance in the UAE, is prohibited for sale or use without a medical prescription due to its narcotic properties. Over the past two years, Dubai Customs inspectors have seized a total of 26,766 boxes of this medication in 62 separate operations, demonstrating their leadership in curbing illegal imports and protecting national borders from banned and restricted substances. These accomplishments reflect Dubai Customs’ dedication to border security, drawing on the expertise of trained personnel and state-of-the-art inspection technology.

The UAE maintains a stringent policy on narcotic substances, reinforced by Federal Decree-Law No. (30) of 2021 on combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This legislation bans the import, export, manufacturing, possession, and use of such substances, as well as any activities involving them without strict regulatory oversight.

Khalid Ahmed Yousef, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, stated: "Protecting our society, its people, and the economy from the dangers of narcotics and other controlled substances is a top priority for Dubai Customs. Recently, we decoded a criminal scheme involving marijuana smuggling by travelers from the same Asian region, concealing the drug in vacuum-sealed bags, resulting in 13 thwarted attempts totaling 54 kilograms. Today, we continue to our mission by reporting the seizure of 26,766 boxes of controlled medication over a two-year period. This medication is often misused and can have narcotic-like effects on those who consume it without medical supervision."

Khalid emphasized Dubai Customs’ commitment to advancing inspection protocols, adopting top-tier electronic and smart customs services, and investing in specialized training to enhance the skills of inspectors. The organization continues to equip its teams with cutting-edge technology to safeguard the nation’s security and foster the UAE’s reputation as a safe and stable investment destination. These initiatives align with Dubai Customs’ 2021-2026 strategy for global excellence in secure customs operations.

