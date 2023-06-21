Dubai Customs' Targeting Security System thwarts drug smuggling attempt at airport

Dubai Customs continues its successful investment in its security systems and human resources, which have become a role model for many customs administrations around the world. The "Targeting Security System" at Dubai International Airport recently uncovered a traveler's scheme coming from a Latin American country. It successfully seized 3.2 kilograms of cocaine, which the individual attempted to smuggle into the country by concealing it in a non-metallic belt worn around his waist to evade airport scanning devices.

The Targeting Security System is an operational mechanism that relies on the efficiency of analysis and targeting operations. It is based on the professionalism of the targeting team's work, in coordination with other inspection departments under the Passenger Operations Department. This is achieved using electronic systems, exceptional human resources, and data analysis to ensure high quality and efficient outcomes with the least number of negative targeting incidents.

Dubai Customs continually enhances and updates its security systems and specialized human resources, in line with its national duty to protect the community from the smuggling and trafficking of hazardous and prohibited materials. The World Customs Organization has praised Dubai Customs' systems, considering them an international benchmark to be emulated.



Providing details of the incident, Ibrahim Al-Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, stated: "During the inspection, a passenger arriving from a Latin American country raised suspicions. Although no prohibited items were found in his luggage, our advanced security technology at Dubai Customs detected a compressed belt wrapped around his waist containing 3.2 kilograms of cocaine. The passenger disavowed ownership of the confiscated items, and confessed to accepting payment for delivering them to an individual within the country. Subsequently, the Passenger Operations Department handed over the passenger, along with the relevant information, seizure report, and illicit substance, to the General Department for Drug Control at Dubai Police. This collaborative effort between Dubai Customs and Dubai Police underscores our commitment to taking appropriate measures in such cases."

Al-Kamali added, "Safeguarding our society against the harms and risks of prohibited and smuggled substances, which pose a threat to our community and economy, remains our top priority. As the first line of defense for the security, safety, and health of our society, we have equipped our customs centers with state-of-the-art inspection and scanning devices, including body scanners. The department places significant emphasis on developing and innovating integrated and cohesive systems that involve multiple departments and divisions within the organization. These systems work in close coordination to detect prohibited, hazardous, and restricted materials. Dubai Customs continuously enhances the efficiency of customs inspectors and hones their skills through intensive training courses, equipping them with the best scientific and practical abilities to detect and counter drug smuggling attempts, thereby protecting our community from its risks."

