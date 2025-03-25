Dubai Customs thwarts major smuggling attempt at strategic seaport, seizes 147.4 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances

Dubai Customs, operating under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, has thwarted a major smuggling attempt, intercepting 147.4 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances at a strategic seaport, preventing their entry into the emirate. The operation underscores Dubai Customs’ unwavering commitment to national security and its pivotal role in combating transnational crime.

The interception was the result of high-level vigilance and operational expertise by Dubai Customs’ inspection teams, who identified irregularities in a transiting shipment using advanced screening systems. A thorough inspection revealed the illicit substances concealed within the cargo, enabling authorities to neutralise a serious security threat before it could breach Dubai’s borders.

In coordination with the relevant enforcement bodies, including the elite K9 Unit, Dubai Customs confirmed the presence of narcotics with the support of detection dogs, which reinforced the initial findings. Legal procedures were promptly initiated in accordance with applicable security protocols and regulations.

Safeguarding National Security

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, commended the professionalism and vigilance demonstrated by Dubai Customs officers.

“The successful foiling of this smuggling attempt is a testament to our commitment to national security and the protection of our economy,” he said. “This milestone reflects the ongoing advancement of our customs framework—one that integrates advanced technologies, skilled personnel, and proactive strategies to secure our borders. Dubai remains resilient in the face of criminal networks, and we are committed to maintaining the highest levels of preparedness and protection.”

He added: “Our officers are at the frontline of defence, and their dedication exemplifies the spirit of service that defines our customs operations. With the ongoing support of our leadership, we will continue to invest in innovation, refine our strategies, and enhance training programmes to remain one of the world’s most advanced customs authorities.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, praised the efforts of the inspection teams, highlighting their role in maintaining international security standards.

“Dubai Customs’ inspectors continue to set a global benchmark for professionalism, readiness, and operational excellence. Their work is critical in safeguarding our land, sea, and air borders,” he said. “Through advanced training and the integration of smart technologies, they continue to detect and prevent smuggling attempts with precision and efficiency.”

He continued: “We remain committed to constant advancement. By adopting innovative solutions and developing our human capital, we aim to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in customs security.”

Dr. Busenad also underscored the role of technological innovation in strengthening security efforts, highlighting the leadership’s support in adopting cutting-edge detection solutions.

“Our ability to counter security threats is significantly enhanced by our leadership’s commitment to technological advancement. Their investment in AI-driven detection systems equips us with unparalleled capabilities to combat illicit trade and security breaches with precision and efficiency,” he said.

He added: “Beyond infrastructure, our leadership’s vision extends to empowering and upskilling national talent. Through continuous training and specialised capacity-building programmes, our teams are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to remain at the forefront of global customs practices. This investment in human capital enhances our teams' readiness to tackle emerging security challenges effectively.”

With this successful interception, Dubai Customs further strengthens its standing as a key force in border security. Through continuous innovation and the enhancement of its protective measures, the department remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the UAE’s borders, ensuring Dubai upholds its reputation as a model of safety, progress, and economic resilience.

