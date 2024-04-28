Dubai Customs Unveils Smuggler's Ingenious Ploy: 4.25 Kilograms of Marijuana Concealed in Vehicle Engine Filters

In a groundbreaking move to uncover concealed narcotics, Dubai Customs officers successfully intercepted an attempt by a female African traveler to smuggle 4.25 kilograms of marijuana through Dubai International Airport. The illicit substance was ingeniously hidden within the engine air filter compartments. Upon suspicion, the traveler's luggage underwent meticulous inspection, revealing the presence of the hidden compartments, prompting a thorough examination that revealed the illicit substance within. Subsequently, the traveler, along with the confiscated materials, was handed over to the Dubai Police General Directorate for Narcotics Control to take necessary legal actions.



Khaled Ahmed, Acting Director of Passenger Operations Department, emphasized that safeguarding the community against harmful and prohibited substances remains a top priority for Dubai Customs. To fulfill this mission effectively, the department is committed to providing professional expertise supported by security awareness, accumulated experience, and advanced knowledge of smuggling techniques in all forms. These capabilities are continuously enhanced through workshops, training courses on inspection methods, drug detection techniques, as well as courses on body language techniques, empowering inspectors with valuable experience in dealing with smugglers.



Ahmed highlighted that this seizure demonstrates the seamless coordination among various customs units and their swift response in apprehending anyone attempting to smuggle or traffic prohibited or hazardous materials. Providing insight into the operation, he stated, "During a routine shift, a Dubai Customs officer noticed suspicious luggage from a flight arriving from an African country. The officer alerted customs officials at the inspection point near the departure gate, who intercepted the bag's owner, leading to a manual inspection of the luggage and seizure of the narcotics."



Acting Director of Passenger Operations Department praised the efficiency and experience of Dubai Customs officers, affirming that, in line with its national duty and strategy for global customs leadership, Dubai Customs spares no effort in protecting the community from drug smuggling and illicit activities, thus reinforcing Dubai's position as the world's premier city for safe living and working.

