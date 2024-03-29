Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs marks Zayed Humanitarian Day with #RamadanInDubai slogan recreated by largest number of people



- More than 4,000 workers of 75 nationalities representing Dubai-based companies team up with volunteers from participating entities to pull off the feat

- Zayed bin Sultan’s legacy of giving has helped place the UAE among the countries most looked up to for charitable and humanitarian work, officials say



Inspired by the #RamadanInDubai campaign launched on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities marked Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed on the 19th day of the Holy Month, by organising the largest human formation in the shape of the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ slogan. Strategic partners including Dubai World Ports, We One Company, Dar Al Ber Society, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and other entities were involved in making the event in the Jebel Ali area a resounding success.



More than 4,000 workers of 75 nationalities representing various companies operating in Dubai lined up alongside volunteers from participating entities to form the largest human slogan in the likeness of the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ slogan as they partook in a collective Iftar.

On the occasion, His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department, emphasized that Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies a great legacy of charitable and humanitarian work in the UAE. Charitable work is one of the pillars of the structure of the Union, which grows stronger year after year thanks to the vision of the founding fathers, who always considered charity and aid initiatives as dignifying the march of the civilised state, he noted. It is the legacy of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who showcased the power of giving as practiced by the UAE to the world, fostering the values of solidarity with fellow humans wherever they are, that the UAE is today counted among the countries most looked up to for charitable and humanitarian work. Sheikh Zayed's charitable and humanitarian initiatives are manifest in all corners of the world and continue to offer succour to the needy and improve lives far and wide, he added.



His Excellency Al Muhairi extended his gratitude to all strategic partners and other participating entities for their support.

Latifa Alqemzi, General Manager of the DP World Charity Foundation, said that the legacy of Sheikh Zayed is an inspiration for people of today and for future generations, too. The UAE’s rich tradition of charitable work has strengthened its humanitarian ethos that continues to be rooted in principles of tolerance and brotherhood, she noted.



“At the DP World Charity Foundation, the charitable arm of the DP World Group, our commitment to philanthropy reflects the legacy of Sheikh Zayed in achieving sustainable development. We focus our efforts on areas such as education, healthcare, and providing food, as cornerstones in our endeavours to address social challenges and empower individuals and communities,” she added.



Defining values

Nabil Kaid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Support, DP World, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, stated: “We are honoured to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day this year in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities. This day emphasises two of the most important humanitarian values, generosity and compassion, which we proudly embrace and commit to within the framework of our humanitarian work at DP World.”



Mohammed Musabeh Dahi, Acting Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, said that Zayed Humanitarian Day stands for solidarity, cooperation, and compassion among peoples. It is an occasion to recognise and celebrate humane attitudes. Humanity is a duty, not a choice. The commemoration serves to salute the spirit of human solidarity that Zayed embodies as he lives on in the hearts of people everywhere through the culture of charitable and humanitarian work he instilled in the people of the UAE.



Saeed Mohammed Foulath, Head of the Local Projects Department at the Department, said that the UAE’s emphasis on the values of tolerance, coexistence, and global solidarity are reiterated through this event.



The community iftar featured more than 75 nationalities sitting together at one table in a spectacular human tableau representing the slogan ‘Ramadan in Dubai.’ Additionally, 100 volunteers from various government entities and members of the community participated.



Ayoub Al Mulla, CEO of Operations at WE One, expressed his joy hosting the unique event at the WE One Cricket Club to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day. He emphasised that the legacy of the founding father stood to become stronger still through giving back to the community and honouring his commitment to charitable endeavours.



On the sidelines of the event, some participating and sponsoring entities offered various services for the benefit of the large gathering of workers, conducting educational courses and workshops on first aid, with the ambulance service providing insights. Additionally, free medical check-ups were offered to as many workers as possible by the Dubai Health Authority.



At the event’s conclusion, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the initiative.



