Dubai Education Authority Implements Optimal School Hours for Ramadan

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has issued comprehensive guidelines for private schools to adhere to during the holy month of Ramadan. Among these guidelines is a pivotal directive that allows schools to tailor their start and end times to accommodate both the educational institution's requirements and the convenience of parents. Importantly, the KHDA mandates that the total duration of the school day should not exceed 5 hours. Additionally, school hours on Fridays are to conclude no later than 12 noon.

Shamma Al Mansouri, the Director of the Permits Department at the KHDA, extended heartfelt congratulations to students and the educational community as the holy month of Ramadan approaches. She expressed wishes for blessings, righteousness, and goodness during this sacred time, emphasizing the hope to draw inspiration from the month's sacred days, fostering values of hard work, perseverance, and generosity.

In preparation for Ramadan, schools are gearing up to provide optimal educational environments for private school students. The focus is not only on academic excellence but also on celebrating the holy month with students. Schools aim to shed light on the profound Islamic and social values embedded in Ramadan, underlining its societal significance. This approach aims at enriching students' understanding and appreciation of the month, as well as preparing and equipping them for the upcoming second semester exams.

The KHDA encourages schools to create an atmosphere that reflects the essence of Ramadan, promoting a holistic approach to education that encompasses both academic and cultural elements. By aligning school hours with the needs of both educational institutions and parents, the KHDA seeks to facilitate a harmonious and conducive learning environment during this special time.

