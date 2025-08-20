Dubai Foster Care Report Highlighting Success in Protecting Child Rights

The Foster Care Committee in the emirate of Dubai has released its half-yearly report, outlining its key activities and achievements through the year. The report underscores the Committee's pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of children in foster care. It highlights the framework used to determine foster placements, awarding them to the most suitable and capable carers based on rigorous professional criteria and established protocols. This meticulous approach serves to enhance the efficiency of the child welfare system and ensure a safe, stable environment for children placed in care facilities.

The report revealed that the Committee received 287 files referred by the judicial authorities of the Dubai Courts, and interviewed 1,100 parties in relation to cases involving foster care, in addition to reviewing 574 criminal records of fostering applicants, and conducted 397 field visits, and prepared 38 psycho-medical reports, involving children from 36 nationalities. The report noted that the rate of judicial affirmation for the Committee's recommendations stood at 98.26%, a figure reflecting the high degree of confidence in the Committee's professionalism, competence, and the accuracy of its reports.

His Excellency Professor Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, stated: “The efforts of the Foster Care Committee at Dubai Courts are framed within the comprehensive strategic vision of the emirate of Dubai, which places human beings and their rights at the forefront of its developmental priorities. Through its wise leadership, Dubai seeks to build a society that guarantees protection and care for all its segments, particularly children, who are the nation's future and the foundation of its stability.

“At Dubai Courts, we continuously work to translate this vision into a tangible reality by developing an advanced judicial system that relies on the latest professional standards and modern technologies. This ensures that fostering decisions are founded upon a comprehensive and objective assessment that serves the child's best interests, preserves the family's rights, and enhances its cohesion,” he said.

“We are also committed to strengthening institutional collaboration with various governmental and community entities, reflecting the emirate's strategy of adopting an integrated approach that unites justice with humanity and enhances societal stability and its psycho-social well-being. We at Dubai Courts recognise that sustainable development requires building strong and stable generations, and this begins with protecting and nurturing children within a safe and stable environment – a goal the Foster Care Committee strives to achieve with utmost proficiency and professionalism.

“In this light, Dubai Courts continues to develop its tools and operational mechanisms, leveraging digital technologies and advanced analytical methods to deliver distinguished judicial services that reflect Dubai's global standing as a leading city in justice and innovation. This strategic direction affirms our commitment to supporting the emirate's vision of building a sustainable society founded on justice and welfare, and to guaranteeing the rights of future generations,” His Excellency Al Suwaidi added.

Prudent leadership

His Excellency Mohammed Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Case Management Sector at Dubai Courts, affirmed: “The outstanding results detailed in the Foster Care Committee's report clearly reflect the care and attention of Dubai's prudent leadership, which spares no effort in promoting the rights of fostered children and protecting them from all forms of neglect and harm. The formation of the Committee, pursuant to Decree No. 7 of 2022 issued by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, serves as an affirmation of the emirate's steadfast commitment to providing a safe and stable environment for children and ensuring that fostering placements are awarded to the most suitable party according to stringent professional criteria and meticulous procedures.”

His Excellency Al Obaidli added that child protection is not merely a legal duty but a societal responsibility and a national priority that receives the highest levels of support and oversight from the leadership. “This empowers the Foster Care Committee to make sound decisions that command the confidence of the judicial authorities, as the report highlights. At Dubai Courts, we believe that this comprehensive and integrated approach strengthens the social justice framework and contributes to building a strong, stable generation capable of facing future challenges within a nurturing environment that protects their rights and serves their interests,” he added.

Comprehensive vision

Ahmed Abdul Karim, Chairman of the Foster Care Committee at Dubai Courts, explained that the Committee continues to work diligently to safeguard the rights of fostered children and ensure a stable family environment that meets their fundamental needs. He said: “Our efforts are centred on achieving the best outcomes for children, in alignment with Dubai's ambitious vision that places the family and the child at the forefront of its priorities, affirming that integrated family care is the foundation for building a strong and cohesive society.”

He added: “We place particular importance on collaboration with judicial, police, health, and educational authorities, viewing it as a cornerstone for integrating roles and ensuring a supportive environment for children in all aspects of their lives. We continuously work to leverage modern technologies, including digital transformation and advanced analytical tools, to enhance the speed and accuracy of our assessment procedures. This ensures more effective decision-making that serves the child's best interests and achieves their psychological and social stability. We affirm our commitment to continuing this approach and developing our tools and mechanisms in a manner that enhances child protection and aligns with the emirate of Dubai's vision of entrenching social justice and safeguarding the rights of all members of society.”

The report sheds light on the Committee's proactive role in regulating and governing the procedures for reviewing fostering applications and cases, ensuring that judicial rulings in this regard are based on factual, accurate, and documented reports that enhance the protection of children's rights and support their psycho-social stability.

Integration of roles

The report underscores the integration of roles among various concerned government entities, the engagement of experts and specialists to support assessment processes, and the documentation of all activities and data in accordance with the highest standards of security and preservation. This guarantees the sustainability of achievements and the attainment of the best outcomes in institutional performance. The Committee remains committed to developing its work methodologies and adopting global best practices in fostering cases, thereby cementing the role of Dubai Courts as a leading institution in promoting family cohesion.

The Committee is committed to advancing its work by promoting innovation through distinctive solutions and developing proactive initiatives that support these goals and vision. It ensures that children are raised within a secure environment that provides them with the essentials for healthy development and positive integration into a cohesive society. This is achieved through a comprehensive assessment of the social, psychological, health, and legal status of fostering applicants, and by relying on precise data and objective reports that assist the Court in issuing just rulings that serve the child's best interests.