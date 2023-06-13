Dubai Future Academy empowers 100 government employees by unleashing potential of generative AI to elevate government work

– In line with the recent inauguration of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of DFF’s Board of Trustees, the Dubai Future Academy, an initiative launched by Dubai Future Foundation, is poised to strengthen the capabilities of 100 government employees across various entities.

This will be achieved through an extensive training program designed to equip them with the necessary tools and skills to effectively utilise generative artificial intelligence in their government work.

The course aims to educate participants in strategic planning, IT, research, laboratories, innovation within the relevant Dubai government entities. The intensive program will delve into the fundamentals of this emerging technology, covering its applications and emphasising the importance of safety measures and regulations that need to be addressed to keep pace with challenges and opportunities of the future.

Participants will discover advanced methods to harness artificial intelligence systems in order to enhance government operations, with the objective of solidifying Dubai's position as a trailblazer in the adoption of transformative technologies that redefine industries.

Seven key Pillars

The course will centre around seven key pillars, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the fundamentals of generative AI. They will explore the latest applications and successful use cases, while also learning how to leverage AI tools such as ChatGPT to establish new companies, enhance economic competitiveness, and drive growth in creative sectors. Moreover, the course will underscore the importance of expediting the development of legislation and policies to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, highlighted the importance of equipping government teams with generative AI skills to solidify Dubai's position as a pioneering city in technology-driven government work.

AlJaziri added that this initiative aims to support Dubai’s endeavours to become one of world’s leading cities in utilising generative AI technology. It also aligns with the leadership’s vision and directives to embrace the latest tools of future technology and employ them to develop services, products, and solutions, thereby enabling Dubai to stay at the forefront of rapid transformations across various sectors.

AlJaziri said: “This smart initiative will empower Dubai government workers, equipping them with the essential generative AI skills to facilitate efficient and exceptional work. By exploring new avenues and developing innovative applications, they will contribute to Dubai's leadership in mastering new technologies, thereby advancing government operations and actively shaping the future by predicting emerging trends.”

AI and Government Sector

Launched recently by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) at Emirates Towers, aims to assist government entities in deploying future technologies across key sectors.

The Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council and Dubai Digital Authority will oversee the implementation of the goals and outcomes of the Dubai Centre for AI. These entities will work in collaboration with the relevant authorities to ensure the successful realisation of the centre’s objectives, with a focus on developing legislation related to AI applications, attracting top global technological solutions and developing national talents.

The launch of the initiative forms part of implementing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directives to apply the latest AI technologies in varied sectors. The establishment of the centre comes at a time when the generative AI sector is expected to expand from $10 billion in 2022 to $110.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 34.3%.

