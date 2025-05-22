Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced the launch of the fifth edition of the Dubai Future Experts Programme (DEEP), an initiative designed to equip professionals with foresight, skills, and tools needed to lead Dubai’s future innovation research.

A first-of-its-kind government programme globally, the two-phase initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s talent pipeline and cultivate future-ready government talent to drive transformational initiatives in strategic sectors that shape the future of societies and economies.

Now in its fifth cycle, DEEP – organised by DFF in collaboration with the Executive Council of Dubai – continues to set a global benchmark for public sector capacity-building, blending visionary research with real-world application.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said, “Equipping future experts from within Dubai Government’s strategic sectors is key to strengthening human capital and reinforcing the emirate’s status as a global leader in different sectors. Graduates of this programme will emerge as certified future analysts and executives, driving Dubai’s leadership in future design and supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

This year’s cohort features 21 Emirati employees representing 16 entities, and it features workshops and modules delivered by leading futurists and subject-matter experts, offering participants rich insights and practical tools for strategic foresight. Graduates will receive certification from DFF in their respective specialisations.

The first level of the programme runs until June 2025. It offers an intensive educational and practical journey through all stages of future foresight, culminating in a research project exploring future scenarios of Dubai.

The second level will take place from September to October 2025. Participants will work on an original foresight project with clear recommendations and a defined implementation roadmap.

Graduates automatically gain access to an active community of future experts, along with exclusive fellowship opportunities within DFF’s global programmes, initiatives and ecosystems.

