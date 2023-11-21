Dubai Future Foundation set to host Dubai Future Forum 2023 on 27 and 28 November

- Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai's success in developing its forward-looking vision and future plans over the past years has been the result of its commitment to embracing the concept of future design across vital sectors

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), DFF announced that it will organise the Dubai Future Forum 2023, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, on 27 and 28 November at the Museum of the Future.

DFF’s flagship event offers an international platform for sharing insights, experiences, inspirations and foresight that will shape the future of humanity in vital and futuristic sectors. Dubai Future Forum 2023 will bring together over 2,500 futurists, leaders and experts from more than 100 countries, as well as representatives from more than 100 top global institutions specialising in foresight and future sectors. Additionally, it will feature approximately 150 speakers participating in more than 70 inspiring sessions dedicated to discussing, debating and predicting the future trajectory of the world.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai's success in developing its forward-looking vision and future plans over the past years has been the result of its commitment to embracing the concept of future design across vital sectors. The city is dedicated to anticipating rapid transformations and keeping aligned with current trends, His Highness noted.

“The world sees Dubai as the city of the future, and we echo this vision with a positive outlook that is founded on international cooperation, partnerships and the exchange of experiences and knowledge,” Sheikh Hamdan said, adding that this perspective reflects the belief of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the significance of foresight and shaping the future.

His Highness added: “Dubai is at the forefront of shaping the future, and our journey will persist as we work towards offering the world an integrated model for future design, embracing a culture of readiness for global transformations and the countless opportunities that arise as a result.”

His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF, said: “The Dubai Future Foundation supports global efforts to design the future and keep pace with transformations through various projects, initiatives, partnerships and global gatherings that the Foundation organises to assess future opportunities and prepare for the challenges ahead. This is all in fulfilment of the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Al Gergawi added: “The science of anticipating the future has become one of the most important pillars for achieving success in future planning, and the world must unite in forming clear future visions about the future of the world on economic, technological, governmental, health and societal fronts.

“The Dubai Future Forum, the largest global gathering for futurists, will convene the most prominent and distinguished institutions in anticipating and designing the future, emphasising the importance of positive partnerships and the necessity of launching meaningful dialogue about what the future will be like in the coming years and decades, all happening in the Museum of the Future - the ideal destination for designing the future,” Al Gergawi said.

Global Experts

Over 150 speakers, including future experts, ministers, government officials, CEOs, innovators and technology leads, policymakers, academics and thought leaders from across the UAE and the world will impart their insights during the event. The Forum will feature over 70 sessions, including keynote speeches and workshops.

These speakers will explore various future-focused sectors, including space, sustainability, environment, energy, food, health, medicine, education, technology, machine intelligence, the digital economy, government work, new social systems and more.

Four Main Themes

The second edition of the Dubai Future Forum will focus on four main themes, namely Regenerating Nature, Empowering Generations, Transcending Cooperation and Transforming Humanity.

Under the Regenerating Nature theme, participants will tackle the future of planet Earth, the imperative to mitigate environmental risks and the enhancement of nature's ability to renew itself. Meanwhile, the Empowering Generations theme explores solutions to humanity's most complex and universal needs as the global population will continue to grow for another three generations.

The Transcending Cooperation theme will examine the proliferation of artificial intelligence, the future dynamics between humans and machines, and how societies can adapt to rapid technological advancements. The fourth theme delves into the potential to bring about radical changes in ways of life by replacing the traditional models that countries, communities and individuals currently adhere to.

Annual Global Gathering

The inaugural Dubai Future Forum featured the participation of over 400 of the world's brightest minds and inspirational futurists, along with more than 45 leading international institutions and organisations specialising in foresight and future-related sectors. The agenda encompassed over 30 sessions and workshops, with contributions from more than 70 speakers from the UAE and around the world, drawing the participation of over 1,000 attendees.

For more information about the Dubai Future Forum 2023, please visit the link: (www.dubaifuture.ae/dubai-future-forum-2023).



