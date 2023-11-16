Dubai Future Labs signs with UAE tech company Eanan at Dubai Airshow to boost drone R&D

Dubai Future Labs, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today signed a partnership agreement with Emirati technology company Eanan to enhance R&D cooperation in the drone sector.

The agreement was signed during the Dubai Airshow, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the participation of more than 1,400 companies from 148 countries.

Under the partnership, Dubai Future Labs will support several of Eanan’s innovative projects. The partnership will focus on developing the uses of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in the transportation and shipping sectors, enhancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for testing, developing and applying the latest innovative technologies in key sectors.

Khalifa Al Qama, Director of Dubai Future Labs, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the leadership’s vision and efforts to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors, especially in R&D and future sectors.

This partnership supports the objectives of the Dubai Research Development Program, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, in September 2022. The program aims to open new horizons for economic growth in Dubai and identify major transformations and ways to keep pace with them. It also aims to help the emirate diversify and future-proof its economy.

“The unmanned vehicle sector is one of the most important sectors to the UAE. It has the attention of various national and international projects and initiatives supervised by Dubai Future Labs. This partnership with Eanan will make a significant and positive contribution to scientific research and technological development in Dubai and the UAE.”

His Excellency Rashid bin Hamdan bin Khadem Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Eanan, said:

“Through this strategic partnership, Eanan is committed to advancing the horizons of innovation and R&D. We aim to provide the best technological solutions based on our commitment to supporting the ambitions of the UAE to become a center of innovation and a leading global destination for developing drones.”

Ali Al Ameemi, CEO of Eanan Aviation, said: “This partnership reflects our vision to be at the forefront of the air mobility sector’s transformation. We look forward to benefiting from the capabilities of Emirati experts and specialist companies from all over the world in this promising field.

“Our multi-copter and fixed-wing aircrafts are designed and assembled in our local manufacturing facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation Center in Dubai South. We are responding to the growing demand for these aircrafts locally and globally. We operate within the laws, requirements and regulations set out by Dubai’s and the UAE’s regulatory authorities.”

Eanan debuted its first unmanned aircraft during the Dubai Airshow 2023. It aims to capitalize on the growing advanced air mobility (AAM) sector, which is expected to reach $110 billion by 2035.

Emirati ecosystem

Eanan brings together Emirati and international experts to produce autonomous multi-copters and fixed-wing aircraft at its manufacturing facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South. Eanan adheres to the highest engineering and design standards set by industry regulators.

Future economy

Dubai Future Labs employs national talents in research, product development, prototyping and conducting feasibility studies. It also supports the building of Dubai’s knowledge-based economy through its partnerships with R&D establishments from around the world. These partnerships contribute to achieving the emirate’s aspirations, help create new markets and job opportunities, and provide a platform for communication for technology industry stakeholders.

