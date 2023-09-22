Dubai Government Announces Date of Prophet Muhammad Holiday

The Human Resources Department of the Dubai Government has decided that the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad holiday in the Dubai government departments will be on Friday, September 29, 2023, and that official work will resume on Monday, October 2, 2023.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department of the Dubai Government extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, praying to God Almighty to return it to them with good health and well-being.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.