Dubai Government announces remote learning for all private schools on Thursday, Friday due to weather conditions

Dubai Government Tuesday announced that all private schools in the emirate will transfer to emote learning on Thursday and Friday (2nd and 3rd May 2024) due to weather conditions.

The decision was taken today during the meeting of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management which reviewed the plan to address the potential impact of the upcoming weather forecast. The goal is to ensure the highest safety and security for the community.

