Dubai Government announces remote work for its employees on Thursday, Friday

The Dubai Government announced the activation of remote work for employees across all its entities on Thursday, 2nd May 2024, and Friday, 3rd May 2024, due to the expected weather conditions.

The announcement applies to all government employees in Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace.

The Dubai Government also advised private sector companies to apply the remote work model on the said days.

