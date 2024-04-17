7.34 PM Wednesday, 17 April 2024
Dubai Government Extends Remote Work for All Government Entities

Published
By E247

The Dubai government has extended remote work for all its affiliated entities on Thursday and Friday (April 18th and 19th, 2024), in support of the efforts of field teams and emergency teams in the emirate.

This excludes jobs that require presence at the workplace.

