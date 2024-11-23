Dubai Government HR Department Announces 53rd Union Day Holiday Schedule

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has issued a circular detailing the holiday schedule for the 53rd Union Day of the United Arab Emirates. According to the announcement, all government entities, departments, and institutions in Dubai will observe a public holiday on Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3, 2024. Regular working hours will resume on the following Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The circular excludes entities with employees working on shift systems or those whose roles involve serving the public or managing essential public services. These entities will set working schedules for such employees in accordance with their operational needs, ensuring uninterrupted services throughout the holiday.

On this occasion, the department extended heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, The greetings were also extended to Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, as well as to the people of the UAE and residents of this cherished land, with wishes for continued progress and prosperity.

