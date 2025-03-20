Dubai Government Human Resources Department announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for 1446 Hijri

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing Eid al-Fitr holidays for 1446 Hijri, which states that work across all entities, departments and institutions affiliated with Dubai government will be suspended from the 1st of Shawwal 1446 AH until the 3rd of Shawwal 1446 AH. Official work will resume from 4th of Shawwal 1446 AH. The circular further stated that if the month of Ramadan is completed within 30 days, then the 30th day of Ramadan will also be added to the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

Staff members of various entities, departments and institutions who work on shift basis or those involved in managing public facilities or providing public services are not included in the circular. To ensure seamless functioning of facilities during this holiday, these entities are responsible for deciding the working hours for the exempt categories in line with their operational needs.

In light of this auspicious occasion, DGHR extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; as well as to their brothers, their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and the Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE and all its residents.

