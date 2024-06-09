"Dubai Government Human Resources Department" announces the Eid al-Adha holiday for government departments.

The "Dubai Government Human Resources Department" has issued a circular regarding the Eid al-Adha holiday for the year 1445 AH. It states that work in the authorities, departments, and institutions of the Dubai government will be suspended from Saturday, 9th Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH, corresponding to June 15, 2024, until Tuesday, 12th Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH, corresponding to June 18, 2024. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The circular also mentioned that exceptions apply to authorities, departments, and institutions with employees working in shifts or whose jobs are related to public service or the management of public service facilities. These entities will determine the working hours for these categories of employees according to their operational requirements to ensure the smooth functioning of their facilities during this holiday.

On this occasion, the department extended its highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State; and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and to their brothers, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates; and to the people of the UAE, and its residents, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, asking Allah Almighty to return it to everyone with health, wellness, security, and safety.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.