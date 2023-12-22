Dubai government marks January 1 as official New Year holiday

Dubai Government Human Resources Department has declared Monday, 1st January 2024, an official holiday for Dubai government entities on New Year. Official work will resume on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.

The circular issued by the department excluded bodies, departments, and institutions that have employees working in shifts or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities.

Each entity will determine the working hours for these categories as per their operational requirements.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department congratulated the UAE's leadership and people on this occasion.

