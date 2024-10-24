Dubai Grants Various Benefits to Those Compliant with Residency Laws

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched the "Ideal Face" initiative, which offers a range of special privileges to individuals who consistently adhere to residency laws, based on specific criteria set by the GDRFA.

The initiative aims to highlight citizens, residents, and visitors in Dubai who comply with residency regulations as models embodying the ideal face of Dubai. Their commitment reflects dedication to the city's laws, and the initiative provides them with the opportunity to contribute to reinforcing societal security by pledging to continue adhering to residency laws through engagement with the initiative's digital campaign.

Among the benefits offered to those who follow the residency laws are priority handling of their phone calls when contacting the Amer call center, special service lanes at Amer customer happiness centers to expedite their requests, a digital certificate of appreciation, and mobile residency services for senior citizens provided at their homes.

According to the GDRFA, the privileges will be extended in the first phase to Emirati citizens "who sponsor one or more workers," as well as foreign residents who have lived in the emirate for over 10 years, sponsor at least one individual, and have not committed any recorded residency violations in the current year.

Culture of Compliance

In this context, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA Dubai, stated that the initiative helps strengthen the values the UAE seeks to promote in all aspects of life and enhances community security by encouraging adherence to residency laws in Dubai.

He added that the initiative contributes to realizing the leadership's vision of building a bright future based on sustainability, safety, and well-being for all members of society. He noted that this initiative is part of GDRFA Dubai's efforts to support the UAE's message of fostering a culture of law compliance as a fundamental factor in achieving security and stability.

For his part, Brigadier General Abdul Samad Hussein Salman, Acting Assistant Director General for Institutional Support Sector Affairs, said, "The initiative is not only a recognition of compliant individuals but also a strong message that every member of society is a partner in achieving security and stability." He emphasized that by promoting positive behavior and law compliance, the initiative helps build a safer and happier community, aligned with the wise leadership's vision for the UAE.

The GDRFA Dubai called on all citizens, residents, and visitors to participate in the initiative by pledging their continued commitment to residency laws. The initiative aims to express gratitude and appreciation to those who follow the laws, recognizing them as partners in enhancing community security and stability and in contributing to the UAE's vision for the future.

Four Key Benefits:

Priority phone response when contacting Amer

Special service lanes at Amer centers

A digital certificate of appreciation

Mobile residency services for senior citizens at their residences