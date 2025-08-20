Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025

In observance of World Humanitarian Day 2025, Dubai Humanitarian convened a community gathering alongside the UN Resident Coordinator Office in the UAE, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the UAE Aid Agency to honour the dedication, courage, and sacrifices of humanitarian workers, and to reaffirm that civilians and aid workers must never be a target.

Held under the theme “Act for Humanity”, the event took place at Dubai Humanitarian’s headquarters and brought together representatives from UN agencies, UAE-based aid organisations, international NGOs, and government partners.

The gathering served as a moment of collective reflection on the courage of those who serve on the frontlines of crises, while also underscoring the growing need for global solidarity and principled humanitarian action. The programme featured speeches by Bérangère Boëll, UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE; Sajeda Shawa, Head of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) - UAE office; and Rashed Al Hamiri, Director of the Operations Department at UAE Aid. A minute of silence was observed in memory of those who have lost their lives while helping others.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, opened the event by underscoring the importance to carry forward our humanitarian mission through continued collaboration with partners across every sector. In his remarks, he stated, “World Humanitarian Day is a powerful reminder of our shared humanity and responsibility. As an active participant in the humanitarian ecosystem, Dubai Humanitarian bears witness to the great sacrifices humanitarian workers make. We stand in solidarity with all those affected by crises, aid workers and civilians alike, and reaffirm our commitment to delivering hope, dignity, and support wherever it is needed, no matter the challenge or distance.”

For her part, Bérangère Boëll, UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE, added, “On this World Humanitarian Day, we honour those we have lost and the courage of those who continue to serve. But remembrance must be matched by resolve, to protect civilians, to defend international humanitarian law, and to ensure that aid is never blocked, never politicised, and never forgotten.”

Rashed Alhemeri, Executive Director of Operations at UAE Aid, said, “The humanitarian aid is in the DNA of the UAE and the guidance and directives of our leaders have pushed the UAE’s global humanitarian response to higher levels. The UAE allocated 40 percent of its total foreign assistance during the last two years to the humanitarian response. We commemorate the UAE’s humanitarian martyrs and all others who lost their lives while helping others. Rashid Al Hemeir also referred to 2025, the Year of the Community and its slogan “hand in hand” and stressed that it is only by working together as partners that we can address the serious challenges the humanitarian work is facing especially to access people in need and avail the resources required.”

In the closing remarks, Sajeda Shawa, Head of OCHA’s UAE Office, said, “Today, after more than two decades since the horrific explosion in 2003, the dangers have only grown. In 2024 alone, 383 humanitarian workers were killed – the highest number ever recorded. This year, we are already counting devastating losses.

"We face unprecedented challenges. 300 million people are in urgent need of assistance this year, yet humanitarian operations are only 18 per cent funded. Millions will go without food, medicine, or protection. These are the steepest cuts we have ever faced – and the cost will be measured in lives. That is why OCHA’s Humanitarian Reset is about more than reform, it is about renewal. We are putting people, not systems, at the center. We are shifting power to local communities. We are cutting through inefficiency. We are recommitting to the essence of humanitarianism: protecting life with dignity,” Shawa added.

World Humanitarian Day, observed every year on 19th August, was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008. The day commemorates the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, honours the sacrifices of humanitarian workers, and underscores the importance of protecting civilians and those serving in humanitarian settings. Each year, it serves as a powerful reminder of the need to uphold international humanitarian principles and to enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian action around the world.