Dubai Immigration Settles 1,000 Violators on First Day of Amnesty Initiative

In a remarkable start to its humanitarian amnesty initiative, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai addressed the cases of over 1,000 residency violators on the initiative's first day. This includes individuals from all demographics, such as men, women, children, the elderly, and people of determination, at the "Aamer" service centers and the residency violators' settlement center in Al Aweer.

High Turnout and Efficient Processing

The second day of the amnesty period, introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, saw an impressive influx of residency violators seeking to rectify their status. From the early hours, employees began processing status adjustments and issuing departure permits, facilitating a smooth exit for those wishing to leave the country. Additionally, private sector companies at the Al Aweer center started interviews and provided immediate job opportunities for those looking to adjust their status and remain in Dubai.

The Dubai Immigration Department highlighted its commitment to processing all requests at the 86 "Aamer" service centers across Dubai, offering services for those wishing to stay or leave the country. The Al Aweer center, designated for biometric data and departure permits, remains fully operational to support these efforts.

Major General Salah Al-Qamzi, Assistant Director General for the Follow-up of Violators and Foreigners Sector, praised the substantial turnout as a sign of the initiative’s success. He emphasized that the initiative not only aids those seeking to correct their status but also helps transition them from unproductive to productive employment through legal means. Specialized teams have been commended for their respectful and supportive handling of children, the elderly, and people of determination.

Private Sector Participation

Abdullah Lishkri, Director of Labor Relations in the Labor Regulation Sector, reported that 20 private sector companies at the Al Aweer center are offering thousands of job opportunities. These companies provide a wide range of positions across various fields, with expectations for additional companies to join in the coming days.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs urged those with residencies issued by other emirates to approach the respective emirate for departure. However, those seeking to remain in Dubai and secure employment can adjust their status at any "Aamer" service center throughout the emirate, regardless of their previous residency file.

The Dubai Immigration Department calls on all violators to take advantage of this opportunity to live freely in the UAE or return voluntarily to their home countries. For further information or inquiries, individuals can contact the "Aamer" call center at 8005111, available 24/7.

