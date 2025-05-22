Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has announced the launch of its 28th edition for 2026, under a new vision titled "In Search of the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation."

This initiative aims to position the award among the most distinguished globally, reaffirming Dubai's leading role in serving the Holy Quran and solidifying its status as an international hub for honouring Quran memorisers worldwide.

The new edition increased the prize value, with the total prizes exceeding AED12 million, and the first-place winner in each category (males and females) now receiving US$1 million.

For the first time, the award is open to female participants through a dedicated category, bringing the total number of award categories to three: full Quran memorisation for males, full Quran memorisation for females, and the Islamic Personality of the Year award.

The upcoming edition will also see expanded international participation, increase financial rewards for winners, update nomination, judging, and evaluation mechanisms, and allow for direct personal nominations alongside traditional nominations from the participant's country or accredited Islamic centres, in accordance with approved conditions.

These developments were announced during a press conference organised by the Dubai International Holy Quran Award at Creators HQ, Emirates Towers, Dubai.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, stated that under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award has become a prestigious global platform for honouring Quran memorisers and promoting the noble values of Islam.

The award requires participants—both male and female—to fully memorise the Holy Quran with proficiency, adhere to the rules of Tajweed and recitation, be no older than 16 years at the time of registration (previously 25 years), and not have reached the final stages or been honoured in previous editions. Participants must also adhere to the specified testing schedule in terms of date and order.

The award tests are conducted in three stages, beginning with an initial evaluation of video recitations submitted electronically through the award’s website. This is followed by remote testing for those who qualify, and then the final stage, in which the top contestants are hosted in Dubai for in-person testing during the second week of Ramadan.

The award's submissions are open from 21st May to 20th July. The initial evaluation phase will take place from 1st to 31st July 2025, the second phase (remote video evaluations) from 1st - 30th September, and the final evaluation phase (in-person judging and award ceremony) during the second week of Ramadan.

The judging committee for the Dubai International Holy Quran Award for both males and females consists of five members, including the chairman and vice-chairman, along with a sixth member (reserve).

Judges are required to be proficient in Quran memorisation, well-versed in Tajweed rules and recitation principles, and certified in at least seven or ten Quran readings if necessary.

The third category of the award is the Islamic Personality of the Year, an annual honour awarded to an individual or entity that meets key criteria: a significant role in serving Islam and Muslims, a positive and lasting societal impact, notable scholarly contributions, and a strong reputation as a role model in the Islamic world. The recipient receives a US$1 million prize.

