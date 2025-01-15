Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

The 10th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum began today at Madinat Jumeirah.

Under the theme "Sustainable Future," the event hosts an elite group of global figures, renowned speakers, heads of entities and organisations, and leaders of major international companies specialising in project management.

The Forum is organised by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in cooperation with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, Emaar Properties, and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

This year's edition will cover a range of vital topics, including sustainable project management, sustainable mobility, future cities, leadership and strategy, customer centricity, agile management, efficient construction, artificial intelligence and big data, digital twins and the metaverse, blockchain technology, and the transformative impacts of generative AI.

Additional themes include efficiency and optimisation, remote project management, the circular economy, project economy, virtual and augmented reality, information exchange management, future trends in project management, and autonomous project management.

