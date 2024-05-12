Dubai Introduces Long-Term Dubai Gaming Visa

Dubai has launched the long-term ‘Dubai Gaming Visa’ to support talented individuals, creators, and pioneers in the e-gaming sector. This powerful initiative aims to encourage them to develop and enhance their skills, in addition to providing numerous investment opportunities designed to help them turn innovative ideas into successful projects. This move is part of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 initiated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, last November to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and significantly boost the sector's contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy and increase the GDP by approximately USD 1 billion by 2033.



Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), highlighted the potential impact of the Dubai Gaming Visa and its role in enhancing the cultural and creative industries, stating :”The Dubai Gaming Visa embodies the vision and aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and contributes to enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a premier destination for entrepreneurs, investors, game developers, designers, and programmers. It also attracts individuals with innovative ideas and both established and emerging companies specialising in the development and production of content, gaming applications, and artificial intelligence. This helps achieve Dubai’s cultural vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”



Badri affirmed that the long-term visa demonstrates the uniqueness of Dubai's ecosystem and the richness of its cultural and artistic scene, along with its cultural and social diversity, adding: “Dubai continues its efforts to attract thinkers, intellectuals, and highly skilled individuals to provide opportunities and broaden their horizons by supporting and harnessing their efforts in comprehensive development and advancing the creative economy, which Dubai aspires to be a global hub of by 2026. At Dubai Culture, we are also keen on creating a sustainable creative climate that empowers talent, in line with our sectoral priorities.”



Dubai aspires to add 30,000 new jobs linked to the e-gaming sector by 2033, demonstrating the substantial support the sector enjoys within the emirate, which has leveraged all its capabilities and framework to attract leading professionals in the industry. This support also extends to hosting and organising a range of initiatives, events, and exhibitions dedicated to this rapid growth and expansion.



The Dubai Gaming Visa is one of the multi-year cultural visa categories granted by Dubai Culture and GDRFA-Dubai to writers, thinkers, authors, artists, intellectuals, and those with creative skills across six key sectors including cultural and natural heritage, performing arts and festivals, visual arts, books and press, audio-visual and interactive media, and design and creative services as well as the various sub-sectors. The initiative is designed to encourage these talented individuals to contribute to enriching Dubai’s cultural and creative landscape. It also supports Dubai’s strategic goals to establish itself as a leading destination for living, entertainment, and employment.



The Dubai Gaming Visa can be applied for via the Dubai Culture website or through https://dubaigaming.gov.ae/, attaching all required documents, including educational qualifications, proof of community contributions, and job roles, as well as copies of passports, residence permits, EIDs, cultural biographies and CVs, and contact details. Applicants must also provide details of their addresses, places of residence, occupations, and workplaces.

