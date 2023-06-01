Dubai Islamic receives the Innovative Management System Award

The Department of Islamic Affairs and charitable work in Dubai – Information Technology Department in the corporate support sector received the innovative management system and Outstanding Project Award for the year 2023 in the( cloud computing project ) at the level of several entities from Moro company, the technical arm of Dewa ( Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ).

Nasser Khamis Mubarak, director of the Information Technology Department at the Department, said that based on the wise government directions in the need to optimize the use of resources and harness modern technological technologies in the development of all government services, and accordingly, the department applied within several entities (cloud computing project) and received the award from a specialized entity in IT information technology called ( tahawultech ).

He added that the project applies the latest technology in the field of technical infrastructure, due to which the department received a 100% paperless stamp provided by digital Dubai, and the project also facilitated the sharing of the Department's systems with third parties and other government departments, and the availability of internal systems in the department to work remotely.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Al Zarooni, head of the networks and operating systems department at the Department of Information Technology, said that one of the advantages of the project is that it also helped in managing the servers in the department, contributed to reducing the interference of the human element in the Department's systems, and reduced the operational costs of the technical infrastructure ( maintenance, licenses, energy, etc.).

It is worth mentioning that the award was received by Mohammed Ahmed Al Zarooni, head of the networks and operating systems department at the department, from Mr. Arif Al Malik, CEO of digital products at Moro, Dewa's technical arm, at a ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton JPR hotel in Dubai.

