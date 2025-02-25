Dubai Launches ‘Salama’ Platform for Residency Renewal and Cancellation

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has unveiled ‘Salama’, an AI-powered digital platform designed to provide a seamless and efficient experience for managing residency services. The platform enables individuals to renew or cancel residency permits for their dependents and receive instant responses to general inquiries related to visas and residency—all within two minutes. With integrated payment options, users can complete transactions directly on the platform, eliminating the need for traditional application forms or visits to service centers.

A Comprehensive Digital Experience

The launch of ‘Salama’ is a significant step toward realizing UAE Vision 2071 and advancing Dubai’s digital transformation strategy. The initiative reflects GDRFA’s commitment to delivering proactive, flexible, and innovative services that enhance customer satisfaction and quality of life. Designed to streamline procedures and improve efficiency, the platform offers a comprehensive experience for managing residency-related services. Verified users can log in using their existing credentials from GDRFA’s digital channels, ensuring a time-saving and hassle-free process.

The platform was introduced during GDRFA’s fourth annual media briefing, themed "Media Insights Shaping the Future." The event, attended by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, along with senior officials, media representatives, and influencers, underscored the administration’s commitment to open dialogue and media collaboration in shaping communication strategies.

Major General Al Marri emphasized that digital transformation is not just about service enhancement but a complete redefinition of the customer experience, improving government efficiency and aligning with leadership directives to offer simplified and seamless services.

Colonel Khalid bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for Digital Services Affairs, described the launch as a groundbreaking step in advancing digital services. He highlighted that ‘Salama’ leverages advanced AI algorithms to understand and respond to user needs with speed and accuracy. The platform’s LangGraph interactive architecture ensures a personalized experience, boosting operational efficiency and offering proactive digital services that exemplify the future of smart government solutions.

Record-Breaking Service Time

During the launch, GDRFA showcased a live demonstration where a user successfully renewed his daughter's residency in under two minutes. The process involved simple steps: logging in, selecting the desired residency validity, completing the payment, and instantly receiving the transaction receipt—setting a new standard for digital government services.

