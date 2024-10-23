Dubai launches #ZayedAndRashid campaign to celebrate national occasions in the UAE

Campaign coincides with UAE Flag Day and 53 rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), announced the launch of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign to celebrate key national occasions in the UAE. The campaign, launched in partnership with 16 government, semi-government and private sector entities, was announced at a press conference held on Wednesday at the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

The innovative initiative, coinciding with the UAE Flag Day and the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations, will highlight the vibrant array of festivities across the emirate from 3 November to 2 December. Unique events organised under the umbrella of the campaign will create a memorable experience for the community, while showcasing the city's historical achievements, cultural diversity, and offering visitors a unique glimpse into the country’s rich heritage.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed extended his wishes to the UAE leadership and the community on the occasion of the national events being marked during this period. The campaign was launched to honour the UAE's founding fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for their historic role in establishing the Union, and to reinforce national identity within UAE society. The initiative also serves as an opportunity to introduce visitors to the visionary leaders, who have left an indelible mark on the history and legacy of the UAE, he said.

HH Sheikh Ahmed issued directives to consolidate the efforts of various entities participating in the #ZayedAndRashid campaign to ensure that the celebrations embody the spirit of national unity and pride.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the contributions of all entities, whose events and activities will strengthen the spirit of national loyalty. Furthermore, the campaign will contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global destination and highlight its unique cultural identity and international stature,” he said.

During the press conference, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of GDMO, expressed her gratitude to all the campaign partners for their efforts in launching unique events and activities that enrich the national festivities and contribute to showcasing Dubai’s vibrant spirit.

Her Excellency said: “Festive celebrations held in Dubai and across the UAE are a testament to the dedication of various institutions and society to honour our country’s history and achievements. This year, coinciding with key national occasions, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has outlined a vision for a celebration that brings together all stakeholders and the entire community. By consolidating all festivities in Dubai under one campaign, we aim to transform the celebrations into an inspiring expression of national pride that truly captures the spirit of the Union.”

Her Excellency highlighted the crucial role of the media in highlighting these celebrations that will be witnessed throughout Dubai, across neighbourhoods, residential communities, malls, and key landmarks. She reiterated GDMO’s commitment to fully supporting all media outlets by providing essential information, ensuring they can deliver comprehensive coverage of the national celebrations taking place in Dubai.

“Through the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, we seek to creatively showcase the unique and vibrant celebratory events implemented by various institutions, in tandem with the country's national festivities,” she added.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, expressed her gratitude for the remarkable cooperation shown by all partners in the #ZayedAndRashid campaign. She highlighted that this year’s national celebrations in Dubai will be driven by strong public-private cooperation.

Al Suwaidi further highlighted Brand Dubai’s role in overseeing the coordination among the partners. Brand Dubai will be organising the 11th edition of the #UAEFlagGarden, a unique annual event to honour the UAE flag and its significance as a symbol of national pride. This year’s #UAEFlagGarden will pay tribute to the two Founding Fathers who are deeply cherished by all Emiratis for their pivotal role in founding the UAE, she said.

In addition, Al Suwaidi pointed out that several homegrown businesses from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network are actively participating in the #ZayedAndRashid campaign. These businesses have creatively incorporated the campaign’s logo into their products, showcasing their innovation and support during the celebration period and adding a dynamic touch to the festive atmosphere.

As part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, a series of special events and activities will take place across Dubai, offering residents and visitors unique experiences throughout this period.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will host special events at key cultural destinations, such as the Hatta Heritage Village, encouraging visitors to explore the rich history and culture of the region. The Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood will feature diverse activities reflecting Dubai’s cultural heritage.

At Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest open-air heritage museum, visitors will enjoy a comprehensive cultural experience that links the past with the present. The museum will revive heritage houses through theatrical and interactive performances, showcasing aspects of life in old Dubai. The celebrations will include traditional and innovative events that highlight the UAE’s journey of development.

The Etihad Museum, a key national landmark, will host special celebrations focused on the history of the UAE's Union. The museum will host cultural events, including exhibitions and interactive displays, telling the story of the UAE's founding.

Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai will host a musical concert titled ‘Union Symphony’, performed by the Firdaus Orchestra, as part of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations. The orchestra will play a selection of Emirati national songs in two free public performances. The iconic Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City will be decorated with UAE flags and traditional Emirati décor, and traditional Emirati performers will perform cultural shows. Al Wasl Plaza will also host the Emirati Harvest Market, featuring locally grown agricultural and food products.

Dubai Frame and Parks

Meanwhile, the Dubai Municipality will be illuminating major parks, the Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari Park, and the Clock Tower roundabout with dazzling lights for Eid Al Etihad. These festive decorations reflect the city’s spirit and its engagement with the UAE’s national celebrations. The municipality will also organise various events as part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, including educational workshops and activities in several areas, such as Children’s City.

GDFRA

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) will be celebrating the national festivities with various events. A dedicated space at Dubai Airports will be allocated for official Eid Al Etihad celebrations, with a special focus on maritime heritage as the theme for the occasion. Visitors arriving at Dubai’s entry points will be welcomed with traditional national songs, highlighting the unique spirit of these celebrations.

In Hatta, GDRFA, in collaboration with Dubai Culture, will organise a community event to celebrate Eid Al Etihad. The event will feature a screening of a film about the Founding Fathers and the distribution of gifts to tourists and residents.

Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports will host a variety of Emirati cultural events and traditional performances, showcasing authentic Emirati customs, values, and identity. Additionally, Dubai Airports will pay tribute to the nation’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, by highlighting their achievements on social media platforms and traveller screens at the airports.

DET

As part of its participation in the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) will host a variety of events celebrating Eid Al Etihad. The ‘Union Day Concert’, a highly anticipated event, will showcase renowned Arab artists and traditional performances at prestigious venues, drawing audiences from across the UAE and beyond.

Additionally, the ‘Union Day Parade’, organised in collaboration with Watani Al Emarat, will be held at City Walk on 2 December. This colourful parade will highlight Emirati culture through traditional dances and performances, creating a carnival-like atmosphere for families and visitors.

In the evenings of 2 and 3 December, spectacular fireworks displays will light up the skies at iconic locations like JBR Beach, Al Seef, Hatta, and Dubai Festival City Mall. These events will be complemented by citywide activations, where malls, hotels, and attractions will feature special Eid Al Etihad branding, cultural performances, and traditional music, ensuring a vibrant and unified celebration across Dubai.

Several seasonal markets, including Beach Canteen, Ripe Market, and Winter Wonderland, will also be part of the festivities, offering Emirati-themed activities, local food, and retail experiences. Furthermore, various restaurants and hotels throughout the city will provide special offers and promotions.

The celebrations in Hatta will be especially lively, coinciding with the winter festivities. The town will be beautifully illuminated, creating a festive atmosphere in popular community areas. Fireworks, traditional folk dances, and music performances will showcase Hatta’s rich cultural heritage, offering visitors a unique experience amid the stunning mountain backdrop and fostering a sense of national unity and pride.

KHDA

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will launch a community campaign to promote national identity and celebrate Emirati heritage. The initiative includes four weekly themes: Emirati heritage, national identity, achievements in education, and visions for the future. Schools across Dubai will participate by showcasing activities, and there will be a student talent competition in arts, photography, poetry, and design, with contributions shared on social media.

Museum of the Future

The Museum of the Future will be adorned with flags bearing the campaign’s logo. Visitors to the museum will also receive specially issued tickets featuring the #ZayedAndRashid logo. In its efforts to engage the public during the national celebrations, the museum will also produce a video commemorating Eid Al Etihad, which will be shared across its social media platforms.

Majid Al Futtaim

As part of Majid Al Futtaim’s participation in the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates will be decorated, reflecting the festive spirit of Eid Al Etihad from 15 November to 7 December. The malls will also host a variety of entertainment and educational events, including interactive workshops celebrating Emirati culture, live music performances, and a special Emirati heritage exhibition at City Centre Mirdif.

RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will decorate main streets and bridges in Dubai with the national flag and festive lights. The Infinity Bridge and Business Bay Crossing will be illuminated, and electronic screens on the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will display the campaign logo and information about the founding leaders.

Dubai Holding

Global Village will celebrate #ZayedAndRashid through 30 pavilions and nightly fireworks, drawing thousands of visitors. Jumeirah Group hotels will be adorned with the campaign logo, the national flag, and festive lighting. Additionally, 10 shopping centres owned by Dubai Holding will host educational workshops about the achievements of both of the UAE’s founding leaders.

Wasl Group

Wasl Asset Management Group will light up several of its buildings in Dubai as part of the campaign. The stunning lighting displays will adorn key properties, including the Wasl Experience Centre, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51, and Wasl 1 residences. The Group will also host several workshops and events throughout the campaign.

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department will host seven main events as part of the #Zayed&Rashid campaign, including a women’s event at the Umm Al Sheif Centre. The Department’s buildings will also be decorated with the national flag and lights, creating a festive atmosphere.

Dubai Media

As part of the campaign, Dubai Media will provide extensive coverage of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign across its platforms. A special programme will air on Sama Dubai channel, along with radio and TV programmes in Arabic and English highlighting the achievements of the UAE’s Founding Fathers. Dubai Media will collaborate with other media outlets to share archival content related to the campaign.

