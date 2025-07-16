Dubai Media and Dubai Quality Group Sign Strategic Partnership to Advance a Culture of Excellence in Media

In alignment with Dubai Quality Group’s vision to promote a culture of quality, institutional excellence, and innovation across UAE institutions, a strategic Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Dubai Media to foster collaboration and strengthen the efforts of both organizations. The partnership aims to create an interactive platform that connects decision-makers and quality experts at local and global levels, enabling the exchange of best practices in institutional excellence, women empowerment, innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence—while supporting Dubai Media’s goal of embedding a culture of quality in the media sector.



The MoU was signed by Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, CEO of Marketing and Communication at Dubai Media, and Samira Mohammed, Managing Director of Dubai Quality Group, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s visionary leadership and raising awareness about the importance of institutional quality in public and private sectors.

The agreement enables Dubai Media to participate in several high-profile awards by Dubai Quality Group, such as the Emirates Women Award, UAE Innovation Award, Ideas Arabia International Award, UAE Ideas Award, Global AI Award, Global Continuous Improvement Award, and Global Medical Excellence Award.

Dubai Media will also benefit from advisory services and capacity-building programs in enterprise risk management, Lean Six Sigma (a structured management approach that improves efficiency and quality), and business continuity. The agreement also grants access to benchmarking tools and best practice sharing with top-performing entities across the public and private sectors—fostering a culture of professional growth and operational excellence.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid emphasized Dubai Media’s commitment to adopting world-class systems and innovative methodologies to strengthen its institutional performance and competitiveness. She stated:

"Dubai Media is committed to adopting innovative solutions, advanced management systems, and internationally recognized quality standards to strengthen our institutional capabilities and accelerate operational excellence. This partnership supports our strategic vision to position Dubai as a global hub for media production and content leadership, while investing in talent development and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement."

Samira Mohammed, Managing Director of Dubai Quality Group, added:

"We are proud of this strategic partnership with Dubai Media, which reflects the culmination of both organizations’ efforts toward excellence. This collaboration marks a valuable addition to the Group’s initiatives and supports our journey to embed global standards of quality, institutional excellence, innovation, and digital transformation in the UAE. We are committed to forging more strategic alliances that reinforce the UAE’s global competitiveness and sustainable growth, while offering greater value to the national business ecosystem."